Assam Ready To Hold Class 12 Board Exams, Govt To Meet And Announce Decision Soon

Amid several states announcing the cancellation of board exams following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to not conduct Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) papers, Assam Government has clarified that it will be holding the state board exams. While talking exclusively to Republic TV, state education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu stated that for now, they have put a hold on exams for 15 days but after that, a decision will be made on how to proceed. Keeping the future of the students in mind, the state government has taken this decision, added education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu.

The state government is expected to take the final decision after meeting with the state's health department and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"We are prepared but haven't taken any final decision but we are keeping our fingers crossed. Within two days we will be holding a meeting with the health department as we will have to get their permission and an SOP/guideline will be formed. We were also waiting for our CM who returned yesterday from capital and a meeting will be held today or tomorrow," mentioned Dr. Ranoj Pegu.

Initial plans to hold the exams

According to the education minister of the state, exams will be held simultaneously for classes 10 and 12. The final decision will also have the criteria of COVID-19 situation in Assam however, Dr. Ranoj Pegu expressed his hope for the crisis to be completely under control within a month as currently, the situation is improving. "We will take one month or 40 days time to complete the entire process of holding exams," mentioned Assam's Education Minister.

Cancellation of CBSE exams

While putting forward state's plans to hold the exams, Dr. Pegu also marked that the Central Government has canceled the board exams 'but they will have some sort of mechanism for evaluation or giving marks to the students,' added Dr. Ranoj Pegu. In his concluding remarks, the education minister added that a final decision will be taken as per the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and permission from the health department is also mandatory to go ahead with any plans.