Assam Rifle Recruitment 2021: Notification Released For 1230 Technical & Tradesmen Posts

If you are looking for a job in the Indian Army, Assam Rifles has invited applicants for Assam Rifle Recruitment 2021 for 1230 Technical and Tradesman posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Assam Rifles or assamrifles.gov.in. The application date will conclude on October 25, 2021.

It must be noted that candidates applying for the posts must be under the age of 18–23 years. That means, those candidates who were born after August 1, 2003, will not be eligible to apply. There are also certain age relaxations for categorized candidates and all the information related to reservation is available on the official website of the Assam Rifles. In order to apply a candidate should have a pass certificate of class 10th board or any other exam that holds a similar weightage. Candidates who have passed the 12th grade or have a diploma are also eligible to apply.

Assam Rifle Recruitment 2021 | Important Dates | Direct Link

The application process for Assam Rifle Recruitment started on September 11, 2021, and will conclude on October 25, 2021. The recruitment rally will be on December 1, 2021. It must be noted that the recruitment process for Group B and Group C positions will be finalized only after qualifying in the Written Examination, Skill Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Examination, and Physical Standard Test. Candidates can also apply for Assam Rifle by clicking the link given here - Assam Rifle Recruitment 2021 Application Form

Here's how to apply for Assam Rifle Recruitment 2021

STEP 1: To apply for the Assam Rifle, the candidate needs to visit the official website at assamrifles.gov.in.

STEP 2: Now, click on the option that reads, "Online Application" on the home page.

STEP 3: A new tab or page will appear on the screen.

STEP 4: It is important to complete the application process by filling in the necessary details. Like trade, they will apply for and other details.

STEP 5: After filling out the application form, the candidate must take out a soft copy of the application form.

IMAGE: PTI