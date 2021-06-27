Assam Rifleman Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 131 Posts For Men And Women

Assam Rifleman Recruitment 2021: Assam Rifles has invited online applications for the post of rifleman and rifle woman under the sports quota. There are a total of 131 vacancies. The online application process will end on July 26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online

Out of the 131 vacancies, 75 posts are for riflemen and 56 for riflewomen. The recruitment rally will be held tentatively from August 24 onwards depending on the COVID-19 situation. Read on for more details about the recruitment drive.

Assam Rifleman Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed the class 10th (matric) exam are eligible for the posts. The candidate should be a player who has participated in any international competition/ National Competition/Inter-University tournaments/National Sports/Games for Schools National award winner in National Physical Efficiency Drive. Candidates should read the official notification for more details. Candidates should be aged between 18 and 23 years as of August 1, 2021.

Candidates from the General and OBC categories have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. SC/ST and female candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Assam Rifleman Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website of Assam Rifles - assamrifles.gov.in. They must register and fill the application fee correctly and then pay the application fee. Read the notification for more details.