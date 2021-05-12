Assam Schools And Colleges To Remain Shut For 15 Days; Online Classes To Continue

The government of Assam has decided to shut all Assam schools and colleges after revising the COVID-19 conditions in the state. The government of Assam took the decision to shut down schools and colleges based on recommendations by the Assam state disaster management authority. The authority also has laid out strict COVID-19 protocols to restrict unnecessary public movement and reduce the rate of COVID 19 in the state. Read on for more information on Assam schools and colleges shut down.

Assam Schools and Colleges Shut Down for 15 Days

As per the guidelines issued by the Assam state disaster management authority, the government of Assam has shut down all educational institutions, i.e. all schools and colleges in the state for a period of 15 days. This temporary restriction will last till May 28, at which point the situation will be considered, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the state. Physical classes have been restricted till May 28. However, the government has given permission to schools and colleges to conduct online classes for the students.

Previously, the Assam government had also closed all school and colleges till May 15 in containment zone areas to the rising COVID-19 conditions. The Assam government has also postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 exams that were scheduled to start in May. More recently, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council also announced that Class 11 examinations have been cancelled and that all students would be promoted to the next class without exams.

Assam Government issues new COVID-19 Guidelines. Shops & establishments to shut down from 1:00 PM.



Curfew imposed from 2:00 PM to 5:00 AM. pic.twitter.com/rdkEUEKooR — atanu bhuyan (@atanubhuyan) May 12, 2021

The situation is the same across all of India. Most states boards, CBSE, ICSE and various universities have had to postpone their exams or cancel them entirely. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across all of India. While the state governments are going their best to keep the virus contained and vaccinate the citizens, the failing healthcare infrastructure and lack of vaccines have meant increasing lockdowns and movement limitations for the general populations. The students are suffering the most as they are unsure of when their exams are going to be taken, as most exams have been postponed with no future dates given. Students are advised to regularly visit their regional education board/school websites and portals to stay up to date about exams. Stay tuned for more updates on Assam school and college news.

