Assam Teachers' Recruitment: Apply For 9,354 Teaching Posts; Check Eligibility & More

Assam teachers' recruitment: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE Assam) has invited applications from candidates for the post of Teacher. This recruitment process for teachers in Assam will fill up 9,354 positions which will include Assistant Teacher (Lower Primary School), Science Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher, Manipuri Language Teacher (Upper Primary School). Candidates will be able to apply for the teaching post by visiting the official website - dee.assam.gov.in.

The online application procedure for the DEE Assam teachers exam will start tomorrow, September 27, and will conclude on October 27, 2021. Candidates must be aware that those who have qualified in the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test, TET, are also invited to apply for the Assam teachers' recruitment. Candidates who are willing to apply can use the direct link given here - Apply for Assam teachers' recruitment 2021.

Eligibility criteria

Assistant Teacher (LPS)

Those candidates who are applying for the Assam teachers' recruitment must have a Senior Secondary or equivalent and 2 years D.EI.Ed or 4 years B.El.Ed. or 2-Year Diploma in Education and Passed in Assam.

Candidates for the position of Assistant Teacher must have a graduation degree, two years of D.El.Ed, B. Ed., or D. Ed. (Special Education), or B.Ed., and a passing certificate in Assam language.

Science Teacher (UPS)

Candidates must have B. Sc. degree from the UGC recognised University and 2-year. Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed the Assam TET for UPS (Science and Mathematics).

Assamese Language Teacher (UPS)

Candidates must have a graduation degree in one of the subjects with 2 years of D.El.Ed, B.Ed, or D.Ed (Special Education) or B.Ed and have passed the Assam TET.

Manipuri Language Teacher (UPS)

Having Manipuri as one of the main subjects in graduation with a 2 year D.El.Ed, B.Ed, or D.Ed (Special Education) or E.Ed and passing the Assam TET.

Assam Teachers' Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Position Number of vacancies Assistant Teacher 7,242 posts Teacher (Science, Manipuri, and Assamese) 2112 posts

