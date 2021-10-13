Assam TET 2021: Exam Rescheduled To Oct 31 For Lower And Upper Primary Levels

Assam TET Exam date 2021: The Assam government has postponed the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 for Lower Primary and Upper Primary, LP, UP Level. According to the latest orders issued by the state examination authority, the date has been revised to October 31, 2021. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on October 24, 2021. Candidates can get all the details related to the TET 2021 on this website, and they can also visit the official website for brief details - ssa.assam.gov.in. The Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu took to the microblogging platform to announce the exam date. "TET for LP and UP Level-2021 will be held on 31st October 2021. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on October 24th, 2021, "said Pegu. The minister did not mention any specific reason behind the date extension, but candidates can take advantage of this rescheduled date and prepare accordingly.

Assam TET 2021 Admit Card

The admit card for the Assam TET exam 2021 will be released a week before the examination. Once the admit card is released, it will be available on the official website of the Assam TET. The new admit card will carry all the details related to the examination, including timing, venue, duration, and more. Like every year, the examination will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, and English languages for all candidates.

Assam TET Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download

To download the Assam TET 2021 admit card, open the official website - ssa.assam.gov.in .

. Now, go to the ‘ Teacher Eligibility Test ’ section on the home page menu.

’ section on the home page menu. Select the link that reads, ‘ Assam TET 2021 Admit Card ’ on the home page.

’ on the home page. Now fill in credentials such as roll number, user name, and password to log in.

Check and download the Assam TET 2021 admit card.

Assam TET 2021 exam schedule: Exam Pattern

The examination will be for 2 hours and 30 minutes for both Paper 1 and 2. Candidates will have to score a minimum of 60 per cent or 90 marks out of 150 total to qualify for the examination. SC/ST candidates will get a concession of 5 per cent. The examination will be conducted in offline mode.

Image: PTI