Assam To Implement NEP From April 2022, Academic Infrastructure To Be Upgraded In Schools

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday stated that the state government will be implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) from April 1, 2022, under which all high schools would be upgraded to senior secondary schools. He said that process of adopting the new policy will be completed by the end of March next year.

"The state government is gearing up to implement the NEP from April 1, 2022. Under NEP, all high schools would be upgraded to senior secondary school. The government would upgrade the academic infrastructure of the educational institutions for this purpose within a year," Sarma said.

Employment of youth in the state

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said, "The state government after coming to power made a pledge to provide employment to 1 lakh youth of the state. While fulfilling this promise the state government launched the appointment process and soon advertisements would be published for several thousand jobs in the education department besides conducting TET." He sent appointment letters to 767 candidates in different directorates of the education department at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Out of 767 candidates that received the letter, 616 applicants were appointed under the Directorate of elementary education, 32 were appointed under the secondary education directorate. The remaining 113 nominees were appointed under the higher education directorate and six were appointed under the directorate of the state council of educational research and training.

Explaining about the NEP, the Minister said that the state government would continue implementing new provisions of the policy every year to bring about a transformative change in the education department in the next five years.Science, maths and English would be taught in the English language and the rest of the subjects in the mother tongue. The programme was also addressed by Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu. The government has warned colleges across the country that they will take action if the calendar is not followed properly according to the NEP. The government said that it wants strict adherence to the dates as two years have already been disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

