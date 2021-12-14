Assam's Gauhati University Sealed As Over 15 Students Test COVID Positive

The Gauhati University in Assam has announced the cancellation of all events and classes for five days after COVID-19 crept into the university campus. Issuing a circular, the University informed that hostels and classrooms will be sealed from 15th to 19th December and all offline classes will be suspended for the same time period. According to reports, as many as 15 students living in hostels tested covid positive by Monday, following which the area has been declared a containment zone.

In its release, the Unversity informed, "As a precautionary measure, all University hostels shall remain closed from 15th to 19th December 2021. Moreover, all classes shall remain suspended from 15th to 19th December 2021. Entry for outsiders shall remain prohibited during the period. The offices shall run with minimum functioning."

In addition to this, the Varsity Week has also been called off which was scheduled for December 14th. The release also stated, "...as per the directives of the Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, Gauhati University, the cultural night on 14.12.2021 of the Talent Search Competitions being organised by the Post Graduate Students' Union is hereby cancelled." This comes after India detected new cases of the Omicron variant taking the total cases to 49.

COVID-19 tally in India

While India's active caseload stands at 88,993, the number of patients infected with the deadlier Omicron variant has climbed to 49. Earlier today, Rajasthan and New Delhi reported four new Omicron cases each taking the total tally to 13 and six respectively. Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena was reported saying that the conditions of infected patients are stable and that the previously positive patients have now tested negative. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also stated, "Out of the six cases, one patient has been discharged from the hospital and there are currently 35 Covid positive patients and 3 suspected cases admitted to LNJP hospital".

Meanwhile, nearly 5,784 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, however, 67 Lakh doses of the vaccines were also administered in the last 24 hours. Besides, India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.37%, which is the highest since March 2020, according to the Central government data.

Image: Unsplash