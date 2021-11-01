Last Updated:

Atal Innovation Mission, Sweden Embassy Launch Instagram Reel Challenge For Students

Atal Innovation Mission and Sweden Embassy have launched Instagram Reel challenge for school students. Send entries between Nov 1 and 15. Win prizes!

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden in India has announced the launch of the #SHEStem insta-reels challenge for students on the occasion of Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week 2021. AIM has invited all students to an exciting competition to show their mettle: Fast forward to 2040. Students have to answer how they would make the world a better place through STEM- Science/Technology/Engineering/Mathematics, through an Instagram reel video.

How to participate

  1. Record an insta-reel video with your response to question, ‘Fast forward to 2040. As a STEM* leader how are you making the world a better place through STEM? ’
  2. Begin video with the lines – ‘This is 2040 and I am…’ Ex 1: This is 2040 & I am exploring Mars to solve the issue of water.. Ex 2: This is 2040 & I am a marine biologist selected for the Nobel Prize for solving the global warming challenge…
  3. End reel with 3 words (as a text) that inspire you and guide your actions. Ex 1: Persistence, Empathy, Action. Ex 2: Living My Dream.
  4. Keep the insta-reel to 30 seconds maximum. Remember to save the reel as an insta-post.
  5. Use hashtags #SHESTEM2021 #SwedenIndiaSambandh #SwedenIndiaforInnovation
  6. Follow & tag @swedeninindia @aimtoinnovate @contentpeople.ab in your post.
  7. Tag at least 5 of your friends.
  8. SHE STEM insta-reels challenge will run from Nov 1 to Nov 15, 2021.
  • Who is a STEM Leader? A leader working in the field of Science/Technology/Engineering/Mathematics

Participation Criteria:

  1. Open for age groups 13 to 17 years as on Oct 30, 2021.
  2. You can enter the SHE STEM insta-reels contest only as an individual.
  3. Participants must be enrolled in a school in India.
  4. Each participant can make only one entry.
  5. Entry can be in English or Hindi.

Insta-reels will be judged on:

  1. Novelty of idea
  2. Clarity of thought and articulation
  3. Sustainability or climate action-angle
  • Each day, one insta-reel will be shortlisted.
  • At the end of the challenge, one winner will be selected from the shortlisted 15 reels. Other shortlisted candidates will receive consolation prizes.
  • Lots of prizes to be won, including a Tablet as 1st prize!
  • Winners will be announced live at SHE STEM 2021 on Dec 6 & their insta-reels will be played.
  • Organisers of SHE STEM Insta-reels challenge can use the reels after the competition.
