ATMA Admit Card 2021 Released For April 25 Home-based Test, Direct Link To Download Here

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) on Thursday released ATMA Admit Card 2021 for the April session. Candidates who have registered for AIMS Test for Management Admissions can download their admit card through the official site of AIMS on atmaaims.com. AIMS will conduct the exam in a Live AI-proctored home-based online test. The examination will be conducted on April 25, 2021.

How to download AIMS ATMA Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of AIMS on atmaaims.com.

Click on the Login tab available on the home page.

Key in the login details and click on submit.

Your ATMA Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its print out

As per the notice, the AIMS ATMA mock test link will be activated on April 23, 2021, for 45 minutes. The mock test slot can be checked by all registered candidates by logging into the account on April 22. Click here for AIMS ATMA mock test.

The exam will be conducted as an AI and live human-proctored home-based online test. Candidates will have to log in at 1:30 pm and keep their government recognised ID proof ready which needs to be displayed in front of the camera on demand of the proctor. The AIMS ATMA result will be announced on April 30, 2021.