ATMA Result 2020 Announced: How To Check Results Online?

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the ATMA 2020 result for May session exam on July 9 on its official website. The management has also released a list of shortlisted candidates. The ATMA scorecard released comprises of three sections: quantitative, verbal, analytical and the total score obtained by the candidate

Those candidates who have taken the exam can check ATMA result 2020 on this link: ATMA May 2020 Result

Steps to check ATMA 2020 results for May:

Visit the official website of ATMA 2020

Select the exam date

Login by using your credentials

ATMA 2020 result will be displayed

The May session result can also be downloaded

AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is a national-level exam conducted by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) for admission to MBA, PGDM, MCA and PGDBA courses. The exam is conducted four times a year. More than 500 management institutes across India accept ATMA scores for admission to their management programmes. The test aims to assess the aptitude of candidates which is necessary for higher management studies.

ATMA exam postponed

ATMA 2020 was earlier postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the complete ATMA exam schedule was then revised. The exam was conducted on July 6, 2020. The application window had reopened till July 1, 2020. ATMA admit card was released on July 4, 2020.