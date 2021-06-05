ATMA Result 2021: AIMS To Declare ATMA May Result Today, Here's How To Check

ATMA Result 2021: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will announce the ATMA May Result 2021 today, June 5. The result is expected to be announced in the evening. The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021 was conducted on May 30.

AIMS had conducted the ATMA exam in a Live AI-proctored home-based online test on May 30, 2021. The result is scheduled to be declared on June 5. Candidates who have appeared in the test will be able to download their scorecard by visiting the official website- atmaaims.com. Candidates can validate their ATMA May result by clicking on this link.

ATMA Result 2021: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMS ATMA - www.atmaaims.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'ATMA Result 2021'

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your ATMA Result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take its printout for future reference.

The fourth cycle of ATMA exam 2021 will be held on July 25. The registration process began on June 1 and the last date to apply is July 17. . Candidates can register for the exam online. It will be an AI and live human proctored home-based test. Candidates will be able to appear from home using their own laptops/computers and internet connections. They should take a mock test to practice. The link for the mock test will be activated on the website two days before the exam.