ATMA Result 2021 Date: AIMS To Declare ATMA April Result On May 4, Here's How To Download

ATMA Result 2021: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced the date for the result declaration of ATMA 2021. AIMS will declare ATMA Result 2021 on May 4, 2021. The result will be announced in the evening. The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021 was conducted on April 25.

AIMS had conducted the ATMA exam in a Live AI-proctored home-based online test on April 25, 2021. Earlier, the result was set to be declared on May 30. However, the result declaration date has been postponed to May 4. Candidates who have appeared in the test will be able to download their scorecard by visiting the official website- atmaaims.com.

ATMA Result 2021: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMS ATMA - www.atmaaims.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'ATMA Result 2021'

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your ATMA Result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take its printout for future reference.

AIMS will conduct the ATMA May 2021 exam on May 30. The registration process began on April 26. Candidates can register for the exam online. It will be AI and live human proctored home-based test. Candidates will be able to appear from home using their own laptops/computers and internet connections. They should take a mock test to practice. The link for the mock test will be activated on the website two days before the exam.