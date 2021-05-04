West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
WEST BENGAL
LATEST TRENDS
-
294
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

ATMA Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download AIMS ATMA April Results 2021

ATMA Result 2021: AIMS ATMA April result 2021 has been declared at https://www.atmaaims.com/. Check steps and direct link to download your ATMA scorecard here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
ATMA Result 2021

ATMA Result 2021 (Image: Shutterstock)


ATMA Result 2021: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the ATMA 2021 results. The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021 was conducted on April 25. Candidates who have appeared in the AIMS ATMA 2021 exam can download their results by visiting the official website.

AIMS had conducted the ATMA exam in a Live AI-proctored home-based online test on April 25, 2021. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be declared on May 30. However, the result declaration date was postponed to May 4. Candidates who have appeared in the test can now download their AIMS ATMA scorecard by visiting the official website- atmaaims.com.

ATMA Result 2021: How to download scorecard

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMS ATMA - www.atmaaims.com.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'ATMA Result 2021'
  • Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen.
  • Step 4: Choose the exam date, enter your PID and password and submit
  • Step 5: Your ATMA Result 2021 will appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: Download and take its printout for future reference.

Direct link to download AIMS ATMA Result 2021

AIMS ATMA May 2021 exam

AIMS has scheduled to conduct the ATMA May 2021 exam on May 30. The registration process began on April 26. Candidates can register for the exam online. The AIMS management exam will be AI and live human proctored home-based test. Candidates will be able to appear from home using their own laptops/computers and internet connections. They should take a mock test to practice. The link for the mock test will be activated on the website two days before the exam.

READ | ATMA Result 2021 Date: AIMS to declare ATMA April Result on May 4, here's how to download
READ | NIOS class 10th, 12th results for on-demand March exams declared, get direct link here
READ | ATMA Admit Card 2021 released for April 25 home-based test, direct link to download here
READ | ATMA Admit Card 2021 released, online exam-from-home to be held on February 14
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND