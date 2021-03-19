B.Arch Admission Criteria Of Minimum 50% Marks In Class 12th Removed: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, on Friday, announced a revision in the eligibility criteria for admissions to the Bachelor of Architecture program. He announced the revision of eligibility via Twitter. According to the revised norm, the minimum 50% passing mark criteria in the class 12th exam has been removed.

"In view of the COVID19 pandemic, admission eligibility for B. Arch degree course has been relaxed for academic session 2021-22. Min requirement of 50% in PCM and aggregate of 10+2 in relaxed to only pass in 12th class with PCM subjects/ 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics," the union education minister Pokhriyal tweeted. READ | JEE Main 2021: UFM rule can get you banned from exam for 3 years, know about UFM practices

B.Arch Admissions: What does the removal of 50% passing mark criteria mean

For those who are wondering what the revision of eligibility criteria means, here's an explanation. This means that students who have cleared the JEE Main and JEE Advanced examinations for Paper 2A - B.Arch but have not secured at least 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths or even in aggregate scores of class 12th can also apply for admission in the participating institutions of JEE Main. However, they must have passed the class 12th exam with the PCM combination that is Physics, Chemistry, and Maths, or 10+3 diploma with mathematics.

National Testing Agency has already declared the JEE Main Paper 2 results 2021 for B.Arch (Paper 2A) and B. Plan (Paper 2B). A total of 59962 candidates for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 25810 candidates for Paper 2B (B.Planning) were registered in this examination that was held on February 23. This year, a total of 48836 candidates had appeared in the JEE Main Paper 2A B.Arch exam and 19352 appeared in paper 2B Bachelor of Planning exam. There is one topper each for Paper 2A and 2B who have scored a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main exam. Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana has scored 100 percentile in the Paper 2A exam while Jadhav Aditya Sunil from Maharashtra scored 100 percentile in Paper 2B exam.

Earlier, the union minister had waived off the minimum 50% passing mark criteria in the class 12th exam for admission to the Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and Bachelor of Engineering (B.E) program in participating institutes of JEE. NTA had declared the JEE Main Paper- 1 February exam results for B.Tech and B.E exams on March 8. NTA has also concluded the second cycle of JEE Main paper 1 on March 18. The third and fourth cycles of the exam will be held in April and May, respectively. JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on July 3.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)