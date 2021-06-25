B.Com Eligibility Criteria 2021: Know The Requirements For The Course After Class 12th

B.Com is an abbreviation for Bachelor of Commerce, which is an undergraduate degree in commerce and related disciplines. The programme is meant to give students a broad variety of managerial skills and knowledge in areas such as finance, accounting, taxation, and management.

After 12th grade, B.com is one of the most popular courses. It lasts three years and is divided into six semesters. During the study term, the course covers a variety of topics. B.Com is mostly concerned with accounting, mathematics, and economics.

The following are the subjects included in the Bachelor of Commerce programme:

Accounting

Cost Accountancy

Economics

Finance

Information Science

International Business

Management

Human Resource

Law

Marketing Management

Tourism

Bcom eligibility criteria 2021

Candidates must have achieved a recognised intermediate level of education or its equivalent.

The minimal percentage required for BCom admission varies per college. The cutoff for BCom admission in Delhi University can be as high as 99 per cent, but it can also be as low as 45 per cent in some institutes.

Although no specific stream is necessary for BCom admission, if a candidate has finished 10+2 with Commerce, he or she will be given priority over students from other streams.

Entrance exams for BCom admissions are held at several colleges. Candidates who pass the BCom entrance exams are admitted depending on their performance in these tests.

Bcom application 2021 process

Direct Admissions: Direct admissions to BCom are based on the student's minimal qualifications. Usually, a candidate's marks in 10+2 are used to meet this requirement. The majority of institutions give admissions to BCom students based only on intermediate marks.

Entrance Exams: BCom applicants may be needed to pass an entrance exam. Students are admitted to some universities and colleges based on their performance in national or state-level admission tests such as IPU CET, DUET, BHU, and others.

Bcom Admission 2021: Direct Admissions

Candidates are selected based on their Intermediate score's percentage.

Candidates must first register for the admissions process, and in certain cases, must also apply to the institution or college. The University of Delhi, for example, distributes its registration form for admission to various programmes such as (B.Com) before the publication of the 12th-grade results.

Cut-offs for admissions are published by several universities. Candidates with scores that are equal to or higher than the cut-off scores are eligible for admission to the colleges of their choice.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK