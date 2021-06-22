B Pharm Eligibility Criteria 2021 In Maharashtra: Know Academic Qualifications And More

Bachelors in Pharmacy (B. Pharma) is a four-year undergraduate programme that focuses on the skills needed to become a pharmacist. Students who are interested must apply for a single entrance exam, which will be held by the Maharashtra state CET authority. Every year, the CET (common admission test, also known as MHT CET) is held. MHT CET is a state-wide admissions test for B.Tech, B.Pharma, and Pharm D programmes in Maharashtra institutions. The B Pharm eligibility criteria 2021 in Maharashtra is given below.

B Pharm eligibility criteria in Maharashtra

Candidates must verify that they fulfil the Maharashtra B.Pharm eligibility requirements 2021 in order to participate in the common admission test. Before applying for the entrance exam, the state CET Cell requires that candidates fulfil the required candidacy type and academic requirements. The entrance exam is needed for all Indian applicants who intend to enroll in one of the B.Pharm programmes provided by Maharashtra's pharmacy institutions.

Maharashtra State Candidate:

Candidate for Maharashtra State: Candidates must have completed their SSC and HSC, as well as a diploma in engineering or a bachelor's degree in science, from a Maharashtra-based educational institution.

Candidates who do not fit into the aforementioned categories but whose father or mother is a Maharashtra resident and has a valid Maharashtra domicile certificate are also eligible.

Candidates who do not fit into any of the categories above but have at least one parent who works for the Government of India and is stationed in Maharashtra and reports to duty before the CAP application deadline are eligible. Those who do not fit into any of the aforementioned categories, yet whose parents are current or former Government of Maharashtra/Undertaking, are also eligible.

Candidates whose mother tongue is Marathi and who passed their class 12 board examination from one of the schools located in the disputed territories between Maharashtra and Karnataka are also eligible.

All India Category: The admission exam is open to all applicants who are permanent residents of India.

Minority candidates: Candidates who belong to a certain Linguistic or Religious Minority Community from Maharashtra can apply under this category, according to a notification issued by the Maharashtra government.

Children of NRI/OCI/PIOs, Indian employees in Gulf nations, and foreign nationals do not need to take the MHT CET 2021 for admissions.

B Pharm eligibility marks and academic qualification required

Candidates must meet the academic standards necessary for admission to the courses in addition to the nationality and domicile requirements. The following are the academic requirements for the test:

Candidates must have completed 10+2 in science from a recognised educational board.

Candidates must have received a 50 per cent aggregate score in the qualifying test, comprising obligatory courses such as Physics and Chemistry and one extra subject from Mathematics or Biology. Maharashtra reserved category applicants must have a 45 per cent aggregate score in the disciplines listed above.

Candidates should have received a non-zero score on the Competent Authority's CET test.

Candidates from all throughout India: Candidates must have a non-zero score in all subjects on the NEET or comparable CET test. Those who have a legitimate NEET score will be given priority over those who have passed any other CET test.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK