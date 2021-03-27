BA Part 2 Result 2021: LNMU University Has Finally Released The Part 2 Result For BA

BA Part 2 result 2021:Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has declared the BA part 2 result 2021. Along with the part 2 result for Bachelor in Arts, the university has also released the part 2 result for B.Com & B.Sc. Students must note that this result has been announced for the year 2020-2021. Students who have appeared in the part 2 exam can now check their result on lnmuuniversity.in. Find out how to check the LNMU result?

BA Part 2 result 2021

How to check the LNMU result?

Visit the official website lnmuuniversity.in

At the homepage, you will find an activated link that reads, “UG Part 2 Result.”

You will then be asked to enter your roll number

Hit the search button once you enter your credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result for future reference.

The BA Part 2 exam admit card was released on March 20, 2020. But due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the exam was postponed. It was finally conducted on November 25, 2020.

More about LNMU

According to its official website, Lalit Narayan Mithila University Kameshwaranagar was created due to the efforts of academicians like Dr Amarnath Jha, Dr R.C Mazumdar, Dr A.S Altekar, Dr. Sunil Kumar Chaterjee and many others. These academicians had expressed their views in favour of the establishment of a modern University in Darbhanga. It was when this demand was voiced on the floor of Bihar’s state legislative and in the parliament that this vision was realized. Finally, on January 27, 1947, on the day of Vasant Panchami Day, the Mithila University Committee was constituted. This makes the institution at least 74 years old.

It was the year 1968 that proved to be a landmark year in the history of the University. It was when a U.G.C team visited Darbhanga in order to explore the possibility of establishing a multi-faculty University. Subsequently, the Bihar state set up a committee to examine the administrative and academic structure of the modern University. Here’s a list of all the colleges under the university.

C.M. College, Darbhanga

C.M. Science College, Darbhanga

C.M. Law College, Darbhanga

Marwari College, Darbhanga

M.R.M. College, Darbhanga

K.S. College, Laheriasarai, Darbhanga

M.K. College, Laheriasarai, Darbhanga

Millat College, Laheriasarai, Darbhanga

M.L.S.M College, Darbhanga

B.M.A College, Baheri, Darbhanga

M.K.S College, Trimuhan Chandauna, Darbhanga

J.K. College, Biraul, Darbhanga

J.N. College, Nehra, Darbhanga

R.K. College, Madhubani

J.N. College, Madhubani

R.N. College, Pandaul, Madhbani

B.M College Rahika, Madhubani

K.V.Sc. College Ucchaith, Madhubani

J.M.D.P.L Mahila College, Madhubani

L.N.J. College, Jhanjharpur, Madhubani

M.L.S. College, Sarisabpahi, Madhubani

H.P.S. College, Madhepur, Madhubani

C.M.J College, Downwarihat, Madhubani

C.M.B College, Deorh, Ghoghardiha, Madhubani

D.B College, Jaynagar, Madhubani

V.S.J College, Rajnagar, Madhubani

Samastipur College, Samastipur

R.N.A.R. College, Samastipur

B.R.B. College, Samastipur

Women’s College, Samastipur

A.N.D. College Shahpur Patory, Samastipur

R.B.S College, Andaur, Samastipur

R.B. College Dalsinghsarai, Samastipur

U.P College, Pusa, Samastipur

U.R College, Rosera, Samastipur

D.B.K.N College Narhan, Samastipur

Dr. L.K.V.D College, Tajpur, Samastipur

G.M.R.D College, Mohanpur, Samastipur

G.D. College Begusarai

S.B.S.S College, Begusarai

S.K.M. College, Begusarai

A.P.S.M College, Barauni, Begusarai

R.C.S College, Manjhaul, Begusarai

Image Credit: Shutterstock