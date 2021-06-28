BAF Eligibility Criteria 2021 And Other Details About The Undergraduate Course

Bachelor of Accounting & Finance is one of the popular undergraduate course among students interested in the commerce field. The three-year undergraduate course gives in-depth knowledge to students in the field of accounting and finance.

Different teaching methods like classroom teachings, seminars, projects, practical training, industrial visits, conferences, expert talks, etc. The course aims at teaching students about accounting, taxation, auditing, risk management, financial accounting, taxation, managerial economics, business law, and business communications. A lot of students are still curious to know about the BAF eligibility criteria 2021. Here is a look at the details about the BAF eligibility and details about the BAF application process.

BAF eligibility criteria 2021

Every college has its own eligibility criteria for admissions in BAF 2021. However, the basic requirements for BAF eligibility criteria 2021 remain the same.

The interested candidate needs to have cleared their class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised board or university.

Various colleges give admissions to the candidates based on their score obtained in class 12 exams.

The minimum pass percentage required to pursue BAF is 55%. The relaxation in passing percentage will be given to the candidates belonging to reserved categories.

To get admission in almost all BAF top colleges, the candidate needs to score marks above 90% in their class 12 or equivalent exams.

Several colleges and universities will also conduct entrance examination for admission in BAF 2021. To get admission to such colleges and universities one needs to score the required cut off marks in the entrance exam.

The BAF application window will be starting soon in various colleges and universities. Candidates should keep a check on the websites of such colleges and universities to know about the latest updates and news related to the BAF 2021.

Details about the course and future prospects

The three-year undergraduate course consists of six semesters. In the course, the student will learn about the subjects like Financial Accounting, Taxation, Business Communication, Auditing, Cost Accounting, Information Technology among others. After completing BAF, one can also complete their MBA in Finance. Some of the job roles that a candidate might get after completing their BAF are Financial Consultant, Accounting Analyst, Marketing Manager, Billing Data Analyst, Accounts Assistant, Finance Analyst, etc. One can pursue other career options post-BAF like Chartered Accountant (CA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Company Secretary (CS).

BAF top colleges

St Xaviers College, Mumbai

Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi

Loyola College Chennai

Hindu College, New Delhi

St Joseph College of Commerce, Bengaluru

Mumbai HR College of Commerce & Economics, Churchgate

Nagindas Khandwala College of Commerce, Mumbai

Mumbai Smt. MMK College of Commerce & Economics, Bandra

KPB Hinduja College of Commerce, Mumbai

Image: Shutterstock