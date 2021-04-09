Bank Jobs: Bank Of Baroda Invites Candidates For 511 Posts In Wealth Management Services

Bank of Baroda has opened up recruitment for various positions on contract basis for the Wealth Management Services Department of the bank. A total of 511 vacancies have been made available on the Bank of Baroda careers website. Read on to know more about the Wealth Management Services bank jobs and Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Wealth Management Positions Opened

Bank of Baroda recently released a notice on the careers section of their website inviting applications for 511 vacancies for various positions across the bank's Wealth Management Services Department. You can check out the official announcement here at the careers page of the Bank of Baroda website - https://www.bankofbaroda.in/career-detail.htm#tab-18. Know the eligibility criteria here:

Post - Senior Releationship Manager (407 Vacancies)

Age Requirement: 24 to 35 Years

Educational Qualifications: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Desirable qualification/certification: 2 years full-time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management / Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA

Work Experience: Minimum 3 Years of Experience as Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with Public Banks / Private Banks / Foreign Banks / Broking Firms / Security Firms / Asset Management Companies. Proficiency/knowledge in local language/area/market/clients is desirable.

Post - e- Wealth Relationship Manager (50 Vacancies)

Age Requirement: 23 - 25 Years

Educational Qualifications: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Desirable qualification/certification: 2 years full-time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management/ Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA

Work Experience: Minimum 2 Years of Experience as Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with Public Banks / Private Banks / Foreign Banks / Broking Firms / Security Firms / Asset Management Companies OR 2 years’ experience in sales/ services of High-Value financial products through the digital medium (telephone/video or web).

Post - Territory Head (44 Vacancies)

Age Requirement: 27 to 40 years

Educational Qualifications: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE Desirable qualification/certification : 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management/ Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA

Work Experience: Minimum 6 years of experience in Relationship Management in Wealth Management out of which minimum 2 years as a Team Lead. Proficiency/knowledge in local language/area/market/clients is desirable

Post - Group Head (6 Vacancies)

Age Requirement: 31 to 45 Years

Educational Qualifications: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE Desirable qualification/certification : 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management/ Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA

Work Experience: Minimum 10 Years of experience in managing sales in Wealth Management/Retail Banking/ Investments in the financial service industry. Should have managed a large team of Relationship Managers & Team Leads at Regional Level at least for 5 years.

Post - Product Head (Investment and Research- 1 Vacancy)

Age Requirement: 28 to 45 Years

Educational Qualifications: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE Desirable qualification/certification: 2 years full-time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management

Work Experience: Minimum 7 years of experience as Investments product/advisory /strategy Manager.

Bank of Baroda hasn't yet shared the link to apply for these jobs online. The careers page of the bank says the 'Link to apply will be shared shortly'. Candidates are advised to regularly check the careers page of the Bank of Baroda website for updates on Bank of Baroda Jobs. Online registration for the above-given position is starting on April 9 and the last date to apply is April 29. Stay tuned for more updates on job recruitments.

