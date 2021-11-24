Bank Jobs: Kadapa DCCB Invites Applications For 75 Staff Assistant Posts, Check Details

Kadapa DCC Bank recruitment: The District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Kadapa through a notification informed that it is inviting applications for appointing candidates for the post of ‘Staff Assistant / Clerks’. The minimum required qualification for DCCB bank recruitment is graduation. Candidates who are interested in Kadapa DCC Clerk Recruitment 2021 should make sure to apply on or before December 3, 2021. Recruitment details like age limit, salary can be checked here. The direct link to apply has also been attached in this article.

Kadapa DCC Bank Clerk Recruitment: Important Dates

The recruitment drive has been announced on November 19, 2021

The deadline to submit the application is December 3, 2021

Online Test will be conducted in the month of December 2021

Kadapa DCC Bank Staff Assistant Vacancy: Details

For Staff Assistant / Clerks - 75 Posts out of which 59 is open for all and for PACS, there are 16 seats

Official notification reads, Öut of 2 posts of PC, 1 general post is reserved for Hearing Impairment and one woman post is reserved for Visual Impairment.

Kadapa DCC Bank Staff Assistant/Clerk Posts: Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

In terms of educational qualification, candidates should be graduated from a recognized university

Knowledge of English and proficiency in local language (Telugu) is essential Knowledge of computers is essential

The minimum age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 30 years

Selection Procedure for Kadapa DCC Bank Staff Assistant/Clerk

The selection will be done on the basis of online exam which will be conducted in December and interview. Online test will be of 100 marks.

Candidates will have to write 100 questions. the questions will be asked from Reasoning, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude

Exam duration will be one hour and negative marking will be applicable. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted

Steps to Apply for Kadapa DCC Bank Clerk Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply online by visiting official website

Go to the recruitment link being displayed on the top of the homepage, then click on click here to apply

Candidates will then have to enter the required details to get themselves registered

Post registration, candidates will have to pay the application fee and upload the scanned documents (For SC/ST/PC/EXS candidates, application fee is Rs. 413 and for General and OBC candidates application fee is Rs 590)

Kadapa DCC BANK recruitment: Here is the direct link to apply

Since the first level for recruitment is an online exam and the exact date for the same has not been announced, candidates should not miss keeping an eye on the official website for updates. Candidates are also advised to keep a tab on their registered email ID and phone number to be updated about the exam. Those who qualify the written exam will be called for an interview round.