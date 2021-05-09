Bank Note Press Recruitment 2021: BNP Notifies 135 Vacancies For Technicians & Other Posts

Quick links:
Image Source: Unsplash
Bank Note Press Recruitment 2021: Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP ) has invited online applications for recruitment against 135 vacancies for various posts. The online application window will open on May 12. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online by visiting the official website- bnpdewas.spmcil.com.
The posts include Welfare Officer, Supervisor, Junior Office Assistant, Junior Technician, Secretarial Assistant & Junior Office Assistant. The last date to apply is June 11. As per the official notification, the online exam and stenography/typing test will be held in the months of July - August. Read on to know all important details including key dates, details of vacancies, eligibility criteria, and selection procedure here.
Welfare Officer - Candidate should hold a Degree of a University recognized by the state government on this behalf. Has obtained a degree or diploma in social science from any institution recognized by the state government on this behalf. Has adequate knowledge of Hindi as also of the language spoken by the majority of the workers in the factory to which he is to be attached
Supervisor (Ink Factory) - Candidate should hold a First Class full-time Diploma in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/Printing Technology. Higher qualification i.e B.Tech/B.E/B.Sc (Engg) in the relevant trade will also be considered OR Full Time B.Sc in Chemistry
Supervisor (Information Technology) - Candidate should hold a First Class full-time Diploma in Engineering in the IT/Computer Engineering Higher Qualification i.e B.Tech/B.E/B.Sc Engg in the relevant trade will also be considered
Junior Office Assistant - Candidate should hold a Graduate degree with at least 55% marks and computer knowledge with typing speed on a computer in English @40 wpm/Hindi @30 wpm as pet the requirement
Junior Technician (Ink Factory) - Candidate should hold a Full-Time ITI certificate in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/ Printing Technology along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT.
Junior Technician (Printing) - Candidate should hold a Full-time ITI certificate in Printing Trade viz Litho Offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Electroplating, Hand Composing, Pate Maker cum imposter along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT
Junior Technician (Electrical/IT) - Candidate should hold a Full-time ITI certificate in Electrical, Electronics along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT
Junior Technician (Mechanical/AC) - Candidate should hold a Full-time ITI certificate in Fitter, Machinist Turner, Instrument Mechanic, Mechanic Motor Vehicle along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT
Secretarial Assistant - Candidate should hold a Graduate degree with at least 55% marks, computer knowledge, stenography in English or Hindi @80 wpm and typing @40 wpm in English or Hindi