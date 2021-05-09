Bank Note Press Recruitment 2021: BNP Notifies 135 Vacancies For Technicians & Other Posts

Bank Note Press Recruitment 2021: Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP ) has invited online applications for recruitment against 135 vacancies for various posts. The online application window will open on May 12. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online by visiting the official website- bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

The posts include Welfare Officer, Supervisor, Junior Office Assistant, Junior Technician, Secretarial Assistant & Junior Office Assistant. The last date to apply is June 11. As per the official notification, the online exam and stenography/typing test will be held in the months of July - August. Read on to know all important details including key dates, details of vacancies, eligibility criteria, and selection procedure here.

BNP Recruitment 2021: Key Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 12 May 2021

Last Date of Submitting Online Application - 11 June 2021

Stenography Test & Typist Test on computer date – July/August 2021

Online Exam Date – July/August 2021

Bank Note Press Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Welfare Officer - 01

Supervisor - 02

Junior Office Assistant - 15

Junior Technician - 113

India Government Mint NOIDA

Secretarial Assistant - 01

Junior Office Assistant - 03

Total Posts –135

Pay Scale:

Junior Office Assistant - Rs.21540-77160

Junior Technician - Rs.18780-67390

Secretarial Assistant - Rs.23910-85570

Welfare Officer - Rs.29740-103000

Supervisor - Rs.27600-95910

BNP Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Welfare Officer - Candidate should hold a Degree of a University recognized by the state government on this behalf. Has obtained a degree or diploma in social science from any institution recognized by the state government on this behalf. Has adequate knowledge of Hindi as also of the language spoken by the majority of the workers in the factory to which he is to be attached

Supervisor (Ink Factory) - Candidate should hold a First Class full-time Diploma in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/Printing Technology. Higher qualification i.e B.Tech/B.E/B.Sc (Engg) in the relevant trade will also be considered OR Full Time B.Sc in Chemistry

Supervisor (Information Technology) - Candidate should hold a First Class full-time Diploma in Engineering in the IT/Computer Engineering Higher Qualification i.e B.Tech/B.E/B.Sc Engg in the relevant trade will also be considered

Junior Office Assistant - Candidate should hold a Graduate degree with at least 55% marks and computer knowledge with typing speed on a computer in English @40 wpm/Hindi @30 wpm as pet the requirement

Junior Technician (Ink Factory) - Candidate should hold a Full-Time ITI certificate in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/ Printing Technology along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT.

Junior Technician (Printing) - Candidate should hold a Full-time ITI certificate in Printing Trade viz Litho Offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Electroplating, Hand Composing, Pate Maker cum imposter along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT

Junior Technician (Electrical/IT) - Candidate should hold a Full-time ITI certificate in Electrical, Electronics along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT

Junior Technician (Mechanical/AC) - Candidate should hold a Full-time ITI certificate in Fitter, Machinist Turner, Instrument Mechanic, Mechanic Motor Vehicle along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT

Secretarial Assistant - Candidate should hold a Graduate degree with at least 55% marks, computer knowledge, stenography in English or Hindi @80 wpm and typing @40 wpm in English or Hindi

Upper Age Limit:

Junior Office Assistant - 28 Years

Junior Technician - 25 Years

Secretarial Assistant - 28 Years

Welfare Officer - 30 Years

Supervisor - 30 Years

Selection Procedure for Junior Technician and Supervisor Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Online Exam, Stenography Test, and Typing Test.