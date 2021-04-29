Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply For 511 Vacancies Till Today, Graduates Eligible

Quick links:
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 (Image: Shutterstock)
BOB HR Recruitment 2021: Bank of Baroda has invited online applications for recruitment against 511 vacancies for various Wealth Management Services Department posts. Today is the last date to apply for the posts. Graduates can apply online by visiting the official website bankofbaroda.in.
The online registration process began on April 9 and the last date to apply is April 29. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given here.
Candidates who have a graduation degree in any discipline can apply for the posts. The selection of candidates for the recruitment will be based on profile shortlisting and interview and or group discussion. Check details of vacancies here.
Eligibility for Post numbers 1 to 5: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE Desirable qualification/certification with 2 years full-time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management. Relevant experience in the field also required. Check official notification for full details.
Eligibility for Post numbers 6 to 8: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Relevant experience in the field also required. Check official notification for full details.