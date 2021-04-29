Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply For 511 Vacancies Till Today, Graduates Eligible

BOB HR Recruitment 2021: Bank of Baroda has invited online applications for recruitment against 511 vacancies for various Wealth Management Services Department posts. Today is the last date to apply for the posts. Graduates can apply online by visiting the official website bankofbaroda.in.

The online registration process began on April 9 and the last date to apply is April 29. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given here.

How to apply online for BOB Recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

Click on the Careers link given on the homepage

A new page will open

Click on the current opportunities link

Click on the application link given beside the recruitment

Register yourself and fill in the application form

Pay the application fee and submit your form

The application fee for general category and OBC category candidates is Rs 600. For SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates and Women candidates, the application fee is Rs 100.

Candidates who have a graduation degree in any discipline can apply for the posts. The selection of candidates for the recruitment will be based on profile shortlisting and interview and or group discussion. Check details of vacancies here.

BOB HR Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies

Sr. Relationship Manager-- 407 Posts e- Wealth Relationship Manager -- 50 Posts Territory Head -- 44 Posts Group Head -- 6 Posts Product Head (Investment & Research) -- 1 Post Head (Operations & Technology) --1 Post Digital Sales Manager -- 1 Post IT Functional Analyst- Manager -- 1 Post

Eligibility for Post numbers 1 to 5: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE Desirable qualification/certification with 2 years full-time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management. Relevant experience in the field also required. Check official notification for full details.

Eligibility for Post numbers 6 to 8: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Relevant experience in the field also required. Check official notification for full details.

Click here for BOB Recruitment 2021 official notification

Click here to apply online for BOB Recruitment 2021