Bank Of India Invites Applications For Various Posts; Here's Direct Link To Apply

Bank of India will be accepting applications for various posts till November 15, 2021. Interested candidates can check salary and other details here.

Bank of India, through its latest recruitment drive, is inviting applications from interested candidates for Office Assistant and other posts. Interested candidates can check the eligibility for BOI Office Assistant and can apply by visiting the official website for BOI recruitment which is bankofindia.co.in. Candidates must know that a total of 12 of them will be selected for the posts, and the deadline to apply for the same is November 15, 2021. The selected candidates shall be engaged on a contractual basis. Check recruitment details and know how to apply for the posts.

Bank of India Recruitment: Vacancy details

  • Faculty- 1 Post 
  • Office Assistant- 4 Posts 
  • Office Attendant- 2 Posts 
  • Watchman cum Gardener- 4 Posts
  • Financial Literacy Counsellor- 1 Post 

BOI Recruitment: The selection process

Candidates will be selected based on a written test, personal interview, and demonstration/presentations. The selection process for office assistant posts comprises of written test, and personal interview, attendant, watchman cum gardener and financial literacy counsellor post comprises of interview. Candidates will first have to download the application form available on the official website and then send the filled application form.

Salary details

  • Faculty- Rs. 20,000
  • Office Assistant- Rs. 15,000
  • Office Attendant- Rs. 8,000
  • Watchman cum Gardener- Rs 5,000
  • Financial Literacy Counsellor- Rs. 18,000

Here is the direct link to view the official notification that notifies the opening of 12 vacancies. Candidates will have to attach copies of the self-attested documents with the application form. The recruitment details, as well as the address on which it needs to be sent, can be checked by clicking on the direct link mentioned above.

