Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021: Apply For 190 Specialist Officer Posts - Check Here

Attention job seekers! The Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications for the post of Specialist Officers in Scale I & II. The application process began on September 1 and will end on September 19. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of bankofmaharashtra.in. This recruitment drive will fill 190 posts and the appointment for the specialist post is at the pan-India level and those candidates who get selected will be posted anywhere across India.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment notification

Bank of Maharastra Recruitment 2021: According to an official notification issued by BOM, "The leading listed Public Sector Bank having its Head Office in Pune and all India network of branches across India, invites online applications from candidates for recruitment of Specialist Officers on Scale I & II. The bank is looking forward to augmenting the agriculture sector, strengthening cyber security, impregnable legal services, and emulating techno-savvy systems in tandem, "read the official notice.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for SO Recruitment 2021 must hold a graduation degree from any recognized university or any equivalent degree. The candidate applying for the post of a specialist officer having an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is before March 31, 2021. Candidates are requested to visit the official website/notification issued by the Bank of Maharashtra for more details or can check out the full eligibility criteria here - Bank of Maharashtra Specialist officer Eligibility criteria.

Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2021| Direct Link to Apply | Payscale | Age limit

Pay Scale I — Rs. 36000 — (1490/7) — 46430 — (1740/2) — 49910 –(1990/7)- 6.

Pay Scale II-Rs. 48170 — (1740/1)-49910 — (1990/10)-69810.

The age of the AFO and IT Support Administrator is 20 to 30 years old. The age limit for others is between 25 and 35 years.

Candidates who want to apply for the Bank of maharashtra recruitment 2021 can do so by clicking on the direct link given here - Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021

Details of the vacancy

Vacancies Number of seats Agriculture Field Officer 100 Law Officer 10 Security Officer 10 HR/ Personnel Officer 10 IT Support Administrator 30 DBA 3 Windows Administrator 12 Product Support Engineer 03 Network & Security Administrator 10 Email Administrator 02

Bank of Maharashtra Specialist officer vacancy: Here's how to apply

To apply for the Bank of Maharashtra SO, candidates need to visit the official website of the bank, i.e. bankofmaharashtra.

Now, click on the "careers" section.

Now, select the link that reads 'Recruitment Process', then click on "current Opening".

The online application for the recruitment of Specialist Officers in Scale I-II 2021–22.

Now, the candidate needs to click on the option "Apply Online".

Fill in the details and submit the form.

