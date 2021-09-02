Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021: Apply For 190 Specialist Officer Posts - Check Here

Quick links:
Attention job seekers! The Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications for the post of Specialist Officers in Scale I & II. The application process began on September 1 and will end on September 19. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of bankofmaharashtra.in. This recruitment drive will fill 190 posts and the appointment for the specialist post is at the pan-India level and those candidates who get selected will be posted anywhere across India.
Bank of Maharastra Recruitment 2021: According to an official notification issued by BOM, "The leading listed Public Sector Bank having its Head Office in Pune and all India network of branches across India, invites online applications from candidates for recruitment of Specialist Officers on Scale I & II. The bank is looking forward to augmenting the agriculture sector, strengthening cyber security, impregnable legal services, and emulating techno-savvy systems in tandem, "read the official notice.
Candidates applying for SO Recruitment 2021 must hold a graduation degree from any recognized university or any equivalent degree. The candidate applying for the post of a specialist officer having an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is before March 31, 2021. Candidates are requested to visit the official website/notification issued by the Bank of Maharashtra for more details or can check out the full eligibility criteria here - Bank of Maharashtra Specialist officer Eligibility criteria.
