Bankura Christian College 2nd Merit List Released, Here Is How To Check It

The Bankura Christian College in Kolkata has finally released its 2nd merit list for students seeking admission in the institution. The Bankura Christian College 2nd merit list was announced on August 24, 2020. Along with the merit list, the college authorities have also released an admission notice for students who wish to enrol in B.A (Hons) or B.Sc (Hons.) degree.

The Bankura Christian College which is affiliated with the Bankura University in Kolkata has opened admissions for students who want to enrol for undergraduate courses. Aspiring students can now head to the college’s official website and check the 2nd merit list of Bankura Christian College. Shortlisted students can also submit their application forms. Read on to find see all the released merit lists.

Bankura Christian College 2nd Merit List

2nd Merit List of Arts Programme OBC-A View

2nd Merit List of Arts Programme OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of Arts Programme SC View

2nd Merit List of Arts Programme ST View

2nd Merit List of Arts Programme UR View

2nd Merit List of Arts Programme UR PWD View



2nd Merit List of Bengali Honours for OBC-A View

2nd Merit List of Bengali Honours for OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of Bengali Honours for SC View

2nd Merit List of Bengali Honours for ST View

2nd Merit List of Bengali Honours for UR View

2nd Merit List of Bengali Honours for UR PWD View

2nd Merit List of Botany Honours OBC-A View

2nd Merit List of Botany Honours OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of Botany Honours SC View

2nd Merit List of Botany Honours ST View

2nd Merit List of Botany Honours UR View

2nd Merit List of Botany Honours UR PWD View

2nd Merit List of Chemistry Honours for OBC-A View

2nd Merit List of Chemistry Honours for OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of Chemistry Honours for SC View

2nd Merit List of Chemistry Honours for ST View

2nd Merit List of Chemistry Honours for UR View

2nd Merit List of Chemistry Honours for UR PWD View



2nd Merit List of English Honours for OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of English Honours for SC View

2nd Merit List of English Honours for ST View

2nd Merit List of English Honours for UR View

2nd Merit List of English Honours for UR PWD View

2nd Merit List of Geography Honours for OBC-A View

2nd Merit List of Geography Honours for OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of Geography Honours for SC View

2nd Merit List of Geography Honours for ST View

2nd Merit List of Geography Honours for UR View

2nd Merit List of Geography Honours for UR PWD View

2nd Merit List of History Honours for OBC-A View

2nd Merit List of History Honours for OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of History Honours for SC View

2nd Merit List of History Honours for ST View

2nd Merit List of History Honours for UR View

2nd Merit List of History Honours for UR PWD View

2nd Merit List of Mathematics Honours for OBC-A View

2nd Merit List of Mathematics Honours for OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of Mathematics Honours for SC View

2nd Merit List of Mathematics Honours for ST View

2nd Merit List of Mathematics Honours for UR View

2nd Merit List of Nutrition Honours for OBC-A View

2nd Merit List of Nutrition Honours for OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of Nutrition Honours for SC View

2nd Merit List of Nutrition Honours for ST View

2nd Merit List of Nutrition Honours for UR View

2nd Merit List of Philosophy Honours for OBC-A View

2nd Merit List of Philosophy Honours for OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of Philosophy Honours for SC View

2nd Merit List of Philosophy Honours for ST View

2nd Merit List of Philosophy Honours for UR View

2nd Merit List of Philosophy Honours for UR PWD View

2nd Merit List of Physics Honours for OBC-A View

2nd Merit List of Physics Honours for OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of Physics Honours for SC View

2nd Merit List of Physics Honours for ST View

2nd Merit List of Physics Honours for UR View

2nd Merit List of Physics Honours for UR PWD View

2nd Merit List of Physiology Honours for OBC-A View

2nd Merit List of Physiology Honours for OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of Physiology Honours for SC View

2nd Merit List of Physiology Honours for ST View

2nd Merit List of Physiology Honours for UR View

2nd Merit List of Political science Honours for OBC-A View

2nd Merit List of Political science Honours for OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of Political science Honours for SC View

2nd Merit List of Political science Honours for ST View

2nd Merit List of Political science Honours for UR View

2nd Merit List of Sanskrit Honours for OBC-A View

2nd Merit List of Sanskrit Honours for OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of Sanskrit Honours for SC View

2nd Merit List of Sanskrit Honours for ST View

2nd Merit List of Sanskrit Honours for UR View

2nd Merit List of Sanskrit Honours for UR PWD View

2nd Merit List of Science Programme for OBC-A View

2nd Merit List of Science Programme for OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of Science Programme for SC View

2nd Merit List of Science Programme for ST View

2nd Merit List of Science Programme for UR View

2nd Merit List of Science Programme for UR PWD View

2nd Merit List of Sociology Honours for OBC-A View

2nd Merit List of Sociology Honours for OBC-B View

2nd Merit List of Sociology Honours for SC View

2nd Merit List of Sociology Honours for ST View

2nd Merit List of Sociology Honours for UR View

2nd Merit List of Sociology Honours for UR PWD View

