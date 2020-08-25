Bankura Christian College 2nd Merit List Released, Here Is How To Check It

The Bankura Christian College in Kolkata has finally released its 2nd merit list for students seeking admission in the institution. The Bankura Christian College 2nd merit list was announced on August 24, 2020. Along with the merit list, the college authorities have also released an admission notice for students who wish to enrol in B.A (Hons) or B.Sc (Hons.) degree.
The Bankura Christian College which is affiliated with the Bankura University in Kolkata has opened admissions for students who want to enrol for undergraduate courses. Aspiring students can now head to the college’s official website and check the 2nd merit list of Bankura Christian College. Shortlisted students can also submit their application forms. Read on to find see all the released merit lists.
Read | NEET, JEE Main 2020: Sonu Sood requests a postponement in exams amid COVID-19; see tweet
Bankura Christian College 2nd Merit List
- 2nd Merit List of Arts Programme OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of Arts Programme OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of Arts Programme SC View
- 2nd Merit List of Arts Programme ST View
- 2nd Merit List of Arts Programme UR View
- 2nd Merit List of Arts Programme UR PWD View
-
- 2nd Merit List of Bengali Honours for OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of Bengali Honours for OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of Bengali Honours for SC View
- 2nd Merit List of Bengali Honours for ST View
- 2nd Merit List of Bengali Honours for UR View
- 2nd Merit List of Bengali Honours for UR PWD View
- 2nd Merit List of Botany Honours OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of Botany Honours OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of Botany Honours SC View
- 2nd Merit List of Botany Honours ST View
- 2nd Merit List of Botany Honours UR View
- 2nd Merit List of Botany Honours UR PWD View
- 2nd Merit List of Chemistry Honours for OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of Chemistry Honours for OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of Chemistry Honours for SC View
- 2nd Merit List of Chemistry Honours for ST View
- 2nd Merit List of Chemistry Honours for UR View
- 2nd Merit List of Chemistry Honours for UR PWD View
-
- 2nd Merit List of English Honours for OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of English Honours for SC View
- 2nd Merit List of English Honours for ST View
- 2nd Merit List of English Honours for UR View
- 2nd Merit List of English Honours for UR PWD View
Read | NEET, JEE Main 2020: Mamata writes to PM Modi again, asks Centre to file review plea in SC
- 2nd Merit List of Geography Honours for OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of Geography Honours for OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of Geography Honours for SC View
- 2nd Merit List of Geography Honours for ST View
- 2nd Merit List of Geography Honours for UR View
- 2nd Merit List of Geography Honours for UR PWD View
- 2nd Merit List of History Honours for OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of History Honours for OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of History Honours for SC View
- 2nd Merit List of History Honours for ST View
- 2nd Merit List of History Honours for UR View
- 2nd Merit List of History Honours for UR PWD View
- 2nd Merit List of Mathematics Honours for OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of Mathematics Honours for OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of Mathematics Honours for SC View
- 2nd Merit List of Mathematics Honours for ST View
- 2nd Merit List of Mathematics Honours for UR View
Read | NEET, JEE Main 2020: Sonu Sood requests a postponement in exams amid COVID-19; see tweet
- 2nd Merit List of Nutrition Honours for OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of Nutrition Honours for OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of Nutrition Honours for SC View
- 2nd Merit List of Nutrition Honours for ST View
- 2nd Merit List of Nutrition Honours for UR View
- 2nd Merit List of Philosophy Honours for OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of Philosophy Honours for OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of Philosophy Honours for SC View
- 2nd Merit List of Philosophy Honours for ST View
- 2nd Merit List of Philosophy Honours for UR View
- 2nd Merit List of Philosophy Honours for UR PWD View
Read | NEET, JEE Main 2020: Mamata writes to PM Modi again, asks Centre to file review plea in SC
- 2nd Merit List of Physics Honours for OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of Physics Honours for OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of Physics Honours for SC View
- 2nd Merit List of Physics Honours for ST View
- 2nd Merit List of Physics Honours for UR View
- 2nd Merit List of Physics Honours for UR PWD View
- 2nd Merit List of Physiology Honours for OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of Physiology Honours for OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of Physiology Honours for SC View
- 2nd Merit List of Physiology Honours for ST View
- 2nd Merit List of Physiology Honours for UR View
Read | SC declines plea on holding NEET abroad, asks students to come via Vande Bharat Mission
- 2nd Merit List of Political science Honours for OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of Political science Honours for OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of Political science Honours for SC View
- 2nd Merit List of Political science Honours for ST View
- 2nd Merit List of Political science Honours for UR View
- 2nd Merit List of Sanskrit Honours for OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of Sanskrit Honours for OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of Sanskrit Honours for SC View
- 2nd Merit List of Sanskrit Honours for ST View
- 2nd Merit List of Sanskrit Honours for UR View
- 2nd Merit List of Sanskrit Honours for UR PWD View
Read | After Mamata, DMK's Stalin writes to Centre seeking postponement of NEET, JEE examination
- 2nd Merit List of Science Programme for OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of Science Programme for OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of Science Programme for SC View
- 2nd Merit List of Science Programme for ST View
- 2nd Merit List of Science Programme for UR View
- 2nd Merit List of Science Programme for UR PWD View
- 2nd Merit List of Sociology Honours for OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of Sociology Honours for OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of Sociology Honours for SC View
- 2nd Merit List of Sociology Honours for ST View
- 2nd Merit List of Sociology Honours for UR View
- 2nd Merit List of Sociology Honours for UR PWD View
Read | Amid NEET-JEE question mark, BSP chief Mayawati urges Centre to take necessary precautions
- 2nd Merit List of Zoology Honours for OBC-A View
- 2nd Merit List of Zoology Honours for OBC-B View
- 2nd Merit List of Zoology Honours for SC View
- 2nd Merit List of Zoology Honours for ST View
- 2nd Merit List of Zoology Honours for UR View
- 2nd Merit List of Zoology Honours for UR PWD View