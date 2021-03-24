Bankura University Admit Card 2021 For PG Exams Released On Bankurauniv.ac.in

Bankura University Admit card 2021: Bankura University, West Bengal has released admit cards for students who have to appear for their Post Graduate semester I and III exams. Candidates who have filled the form for the PG End Semester exam for the annual year 2020-2021 can download their Bankura University Admit card 2021 from bankurauniv.ac.in. The admit card release news was stated in a Bankura University notice released on March 17, 2021. Here are more details about the Bankura University 2021 exams.

Bankura University Admit card download

How to download the admit card?

Visit the official website of Bankura University, bankurauniv.ac.in.

You will find an activated link on the top of the page reading ‘Exam PG 2021 link.’

Upon clicking on it the link will lead you to a page that will ask you to key in your credentials such as your ‘Application Number’ & password.

Once you hit the submit button after entering the captcha, you will be able to access your admit card, as you will be logged in. Candidates must note that their user id & password were sent to them through SMS during form fill-up.

Your Bankura University Admit card 2021 will contain details about your exam dates. The esteemed institution provides Postgraduate courses in many streams. According to its official website, Bankura University has several departments that provide PG courses.

There are four major departments that provide language education, Dept of Bengali, English, Santali & Sanskrit. The school of Social sciences provides Master’s courses in Education, History, Law, Philosophy & Social work. School of Science provides MA and MSc courses in Mathematics, Chemistry & Physics. Masters courses are available in subjects such as Botany, Geography, Geo-informatics, rural development, and planning & music. However, these courses are run by Affiliated Colleges under Bankura University.

More about Bankura University

According to its official website, the Bankura University was established by the West Bengal Act XIX of 2013 and the assent of the Governor was first published in the Kolkata Gazette, on January 6, 2014. The University is known to promote the study of indigenous folk and cultural tradition. Historically Bankura was known as Mallabhum. The university sustains a unique blend of knowledge in language, literature, cultural studies, social sciences with multiple branches of the study of science.

Image Credit: Shutterstock