Bankura University Admit Card 2021 For PG Exams Released On Bankurauniv.ac.in

Bankura University Admit card 2021: Bankura University, West Bengal has released admit cards for students who have to appear for their Post Graduate semester I and III exams. Candidates who have filled the form for the PG End Semester exam for the annual year 2020-2021 can download their Bankura University Admit card 2021 from bankurauniv.ac.in. The admit card release news was stated in a Bankura University notice released on March 17, 2021. Here are more details about the Bankura University 2021 exams.
There are four major departments that provide language education, Dept of Bengali, English, Santali & Sanskrit. The school of Social sciences provides Master’s courses in Education, History, Law, Philosophy & Social work. School of Science provides MA and MSc courses in Mathematics, Chemistry & Physics. Masters courses are available in subjects such as Botany, Geography, Geo-informatics, rural development, and planning & music. However, these courses are run by Affiliated Colleges under Bankura University.
According to its official website, the Bankura University was established by the West Bengal Act XIX of 2013 and the assent of the Governor was first published in the Kolkata Gazette, on January 6, 2014. The University is known to promote the study of indigenous folk and cultural tradition. Historically Bankura was known as Mallabhum. The university sustains a unique blend of knowledge in language, literature, cultural studies, social sciences with multiple branches of the study of science.