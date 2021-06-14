Bar Council Of India Extends AIBE Application Last Date To July 15; Here's How To Apply

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the last date for AIBE Application 2021 for the All India Bar Examination till July 15, 2021, as per a notification published on the official AIBE website. Candidates who have not yet submitted their AIBE application can do so till July 15, 2021. Read on to know more details about the AIBE application last date.

BCI Extends Application Date for AIBE 2021

As per the official notification published on the AIBE website, the BCI has extended the application deadline for the All India Bar Examination to July 15, 2021. Candidates can visit the official AIBE website - allindiabarexamination.com to get themselves registered for the exam. You can take a look at the text from the official notification published on the website down below. The official AIBE notification is also available on the AIBE front page for all to see. The notification also mentions that the dates for the AIBE exam will be intimated to the students soon.

The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th July 2021, the rescheduled date for the AIBE 16 will be intimated soon

How to Apply for AIBE Exam?

Candidates will have to visit the official website of AIBE at http://allindiabarexamination.com/.

On the website, students will have to register their accounts and then proceed to fill the exam form.

Candidates will have to accurately fill in the details such as name, qualifications, contacts etc.

Candidates will have to upload the relevant documents onto the site. It is advised candidates keep these documents scanned.

Candidates will have to submit the AIBE exam fee. The application fee for SC/ST is Rs. 2500 and the fee for General/OBC will be Rs. 3560.

Candidates should recheck all the details they have input and then submit the application form.

It is advisable to download and take a printout of the receipt for future reference.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is conducted by the Bar Council of India to determine a candidate's capability to practise law in India. Once a candidate has passed the AIBE exam, they are awarded a 'Certificate of Practice' by the Bar Council. The AIBE 16 will be conducted in 40 cities across all of India and candidates will have the option to give the exam in 11 different languages. The exam will be conducted in the pattern of a multiple-choice question. Stay tuned for more updates on competitive exams and AIBE news.

