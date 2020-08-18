Mediation With Conciliation Made A Mandatory Subject For LLB Students

The Bar Council of India issued an official notice on August 13 instructing all Universities that issue LLB degrees to make 'Introduction to Mediation (with Conciliation) a compulsory subject for the students from the academic year 2020-21 onwards.

Mediation with Conciliation

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Bar Council of India have decided to make 'Introduction to Mediation (with Conciliation)' a mandatory subject to be taught in 3rd year and 5th year L.L.B degree courses across the country. An official notice was issued by the Bar Council of India directing the universities to include the subject from the academic year 2020-21. The notice also says that this subject needs to be focused on practical training as well as theoretical knowledge.

Bar Council of India decided to include 'Mediation with Conciliation' as a compulsory subject in legal education after the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus outbreak forced the courts to suspend physical hearings and the social distancing norms make it very difficult to reach a judgment which is why during this COVID-19 period, mediation and conciliation was used as a tool to resolve and dispose off cases.

The benefits of alternative dispute resolution came during the COVID-19 pandemic when people realised that it's a better way to reaching an agreement without going through grueling trials which can be helpful in reducing the backlog of cases in the court.

"In times of pandemic and Covid-19, when physical hearings in courts are suspended and norms of social distancing are required to be maintained. Mediation as a tool for conflict resolution has come to the fore. Litigants have been drawn towards Mediation and have begun to realize it's immense benefits," reads the notice.

"The Hon'ble Chief Justice of India is also keen that the art of Mediation is taught to LL.B students as it will go a long way in reducing the backlog and flood of cases. With litigants, students and Lawyers being more aware and keen about Mediation, this will be looked upon more as an option instead of filing suits/cases straight away," it further read.

In order to use Section 89 in C.P.C. alternative dispute resolution, the advocates need to understand mediation and conciliation and making it a mandatory subject will empower them with the knowledge that can bring a big change in the Indian Legal System.

