BARC Security Guard Exam Date Released, Admit Cards To Be Out On Oct 20; Check Details

BARC Security Guard Exam schedule has been released. As per the schedule, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre will conduct the BARC Security Guard Exam 2021 in Mumbai on October 29, 2021. The exam will only be conducted for those candidates who qualified for the Physical Test. The Physical Test was conducted from February 1 to March 6, 2021. For more details, candidates will have to visit the official website barc.gov.in.

Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. The admit card for the same will be released on October 20, 2021. The hall tickets will have details like exam date, time, and other guidelines. Candidates will have to visit the official website barc.gov.in to download the admit card once it is released. Candidates should be ready with their application number and password or other log-in credentials.

BARC Security Guard Exam 2021: Important dates

Admit Card will be released on October 20, 2021

BARC Security Guard Exam 2021 will be conducted on October 29, 2021

BARC Security Guard Exam 2021: Other details

The written exam would be conducted for 75 marks for a duration of 90 minutes.

Only candidates who have qualified in the physical test would appear for the exam.

Out of 75 marks, 25 marks of the question paper would be dedicated to Comprehension.

Candidates would also be asked questions from General Awareness. It ould be of objective type and consist of 25 marks.

Questions would also be asked from Analytical or Basic Maths. It would comprise of 20 marks and would be of objective type.

Candidates are advised to carry their admit cards and identity proof to the examination hall.

At the exam centre, COVID-19 protocols have to be followed strictly. Candidates will have to wear masks, maintain physical distancing, and use sanitisers. The exam is being conducted under the recruitment process for the post of Security Guard. The recruitment drive was announced on November 16, 2019, and candidates had to apply till December 12, 2019.

Image: Shutterstock