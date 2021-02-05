BARC Work Assistant Admit Card 2021 Released | Here's The Link

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC has recently released the BARC Work Assistant admit card 2021 for the candidates. The BARC Work Assistant admit card download is made available on the official website of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre at www.barcrecruit.gov.in. Those candidates who had applied for the Work Assistant post can now go to the official website and download the BARC Work Assistant admit card 2021. For all the people who are still confused about the BARC Work Assistant admit card 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

BARC Work Assistant admit card 2021

The admit cards for the post of Work Assistant and UDC have been released by the BARC. The written examination for the post of Work Assistant ‘A’ and UDC is scheduled to be held on February 21, 2021. The BARC Work Assistant admit card download can be done by using the registered email ID and the password. The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC had earlier released the list of candidates who are shortlisted to appear in the Work Assistant examination.

Also Read | UPPSC Admit Card 2021 - PCS Mains Admit Card Released; Direct Link Attached

Also Read | IBPS Admit Card For Regional Rural Bank Mains Exam Released On Ibps.in

A total of 119577 candidates are screened for the post of Work Assistant/A. The candidates can visit the official website of BARC at barc.gov.in to check the details about it. Candidates are advised to go to the website mentioned and download their BARC Work Assistant admit card 2021 as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. A candidate should carry their BARC Work Assistant admit card 2021 along with a valid ID proof while appearing for the examination.

The admit card will be having details about the candidate and the examination like name, details about the exam centre, category, roll number, date of birth, exam date and time, etc. Only those candidates who have applied for the post of Work Assistant will be able to do the BARC Work Assistant admit card download. Here is a look at how to do the BARC Work Assistant admit card download.

How to do the BARC Work Assistant admit card download

Go to the official website of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC at barc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the career opportunities section and click on the interviews and results section.

Click on a link that reads as, “Admit card for the post Work assistant/A”

You will be redirected to a new page where you should click on the link mentioned.

You will be again redirected to a new page where you should find the link for BARC Work Assistant admit card details and click on it.

Click on the link mentioned in the PDF and fill in the required details.

Download the BARC Work Assistant admit card 2021 and take a printout of it for future use.

Also Read | UPSC IFS Mains 2020 Admit Card Released At Upsc.gov.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

For the direct link of BARC Work Assistant admit card 2021, click HERE

Also Read | IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Today At Afcat.cdac.in; Check Full Details Here

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC at barc.gov.in to know about the details like BARC Work Assistant syllabus and exams.

Image Credits: Shutterstock