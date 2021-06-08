BBA Eligibility Criteria 2021 For Top Ranking Universities And Colleges

Bachelor of Business Administration, or BBA, is one of the most popular and sought-after bachelor degree programmes among students after they finish high school. The BBA programme prepares students for a variety of careers in fields such as marketing, education, finance, sales, and government, to mention a few.

A bachelor's degree in business administration (BBA) is a three-year professional undergraduate programme in business administration. Students from all three streams are welcome to apply: science, arts, and commerce. The BBA programme prepares students for managerial jobs and entrepreneurship by providing information and training in management and leadership abilities.

After finishing Class 12, students who want to work in the field of management can enrol in the BBA programme. Through classroom lectures and practical initiatives such as internships, students will understand numerous elements of business administration and management. The students will learn about numerous facets of business administration in this course. Read on to know more about BBA 2021 eligibility.

SET BBA eligibility criteria 2021

Candidates in the general category must have completed their 12th grade with a minimum of 50% aggregate. SC/ST candidates must have received a 45 percent score.

Participating colleges: SCMS Pune & Noida, SICSR Pune, SLS Pune, SLS Noida & Hyderabad

GGSIPU CET BBA eligibility criteria 2021

Candidate must have cleared 12th with a minimum of 50% aggregate. He/ she must have English as a core or elective subject.

Participating colleges:All colleges offering BBA programs affiliated by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi

IPMAT BBA eligibility criteria2021

Candidate must have a minimum of 60% aggre gate in their 12th grade. SC/ST candidates must have a minimum score of 55 percent. Candidates in the general category have a maximum age restriction of 20 years, while SC/ ST candidates have a maximum age restriction of 22 years.

Applicable for IIM Indore

DU JAT BBA eligibility criteria 2021

Candidate must have cleared 12th with a minimum of 60% aggregate with English and three other subjects.

Participating colleges: Colleges offering BBA, BMS, BFIA programmes affiliated by University of Delhi

NPAT BBA eligibility criteria 2021

Candidate must have cleared 12th with a minimum of 60% aggregate. Maximum age limit is 25 years.

Participating colleges: Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce at Bangalore, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Indore campuses

AIMA UGAT BBA eligibility criteria2021

Candidate must have cleared 12th from any stream

Participating colleges: ITM University,GITAM Institute of Management, Ahmedabad University, BML Munjal University

