Last Updated:

BBA Eligibility Criteria 2021 For Top Ranking Universities And Colleges

BBA eligibility criteria 2021 for top ranking universities and colleges for students to apply for after class 12th. Read on to know more details.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
bba eligibility criteria 2021

IMAGE: ARLINGTON RESEARCH UNSPLASH


Bachelor of Business Administration, or BBA, is one of the most popular and sought-after bachelor degree programmes among students after they finish high school. The BBA programme prepares students for a variety of careers in fields such as marketing, education, finance, sales, and government, to mention a few.

A bachelor's degree in business administration (BBA) is a three-year professional undergraduate programme in business administration. Students from all three streams are welcome to apply: science, arts, and commerce. The BBA programme prepares students for managerial jobs and entrepreneurship by providing information and training in management and leadership abilities.

After finishing Class 12, students who want to work in the field of management can enrol in the BBA programme. Through classroom lectures and practical initiatives such as internships, students will understand numerous elements of business administration and management. The students will learn about numerous facets of business administration in this course. Read on to know more about BBA 2021 eligibility.

SET BBA eligibility criteria 2021

Candidates in the general category must have completed their 12th grade with a minimum of 50% aggregate. SC/ST candidates must have received a 45 percent score.

  • Participating colleges: SCMS Pune & Noida, SICSR Pune, SLS Pune, SLS Noida & Hyderabad 

GGSIPU CET BBA eligibility criteria 2021

Candidate must have cleared 12th with a minimum of 50% aggregate. He/ she must have English as a core or elective subject.

  • Participating colleges:All colleges offering BBA programs affiliated by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi 

IPMAT BBA eligibility criteria2021

Candidate must have a minimum of 60% aggre gate in their 12th grade. SC/ST candidates must have a minimum score of 55 percent. Candidates in the general category have a maximum age restriction of 20 years, while SC/ ST candidates have a maximum age restriction of 22 years.

  • Applicable for IIM Indore 

DU JAT BBA eligibility criteria 2021

Candidate must have cleared 12th with a minimum of 60% aggregate with English and three other subjects.

  • Participating colleges: Colleges offering BBA, BMS, BFIA programmes affiliated by University of Delhi 

NPAT BBA eligibility criteria 2021

Candidate must have cleared 12th with a minimum of 60% aggregate. Maximum age limit is 25 years.

  • Participating colleges: Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce at Bangalore, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Indore campuses 

AIMA UGAT BBA eligibility criteria2021

Candidate must have cleared 12th from any stream

  • Participating colleges: ITM University,GITAM Institute of Management, Ahmedabad University, BML Munjal University

 

IMAGE: ARLINGTON RESEARCH UNSPLASH

READ | Cognizant eligibility criteria 2021 for freshers & off-campus placements seeking a job
READ | Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) validity extended from 7 years to lifetime: Education Min
READ | Indian Railways recruitment 2021: Know how to apply, eligibility criteria and more
READ | SBI PO Eligibility Criteria: Everything you should know before attempting the exam
READ | SET exam eligibility criteria: See the requirements and syllabus for the exam
First Published:
COMMENT