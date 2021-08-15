Last Updated:

BBAU Admission 2021: NTA Begins The Registration, Here's How To Apply For UG PG Courses

BBAU Admission 2021: NTA has started the registration for Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University. Candidates interested in UG, PG courses can see steps to apply.

BBAU Admission 2021

BBAU Admission 2021: The National Testing Agency has released the forms for Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University. Recently the University released a notice which has all information about the entrance exams for various courses this academic year. The registration process has been started for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs. The registration process has been started on August 14, 2021. Candidates can apply now on the official website- bbauet.nta.nic.in.   

Candidates will get admission to various UG, PG Programs by clearing the entrance exams. For sitting in the entrance exam, the candidate should make sure to apply by September 6, 2021. As of now, the dates of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University 2021 entrance exams have not been announced yet. Here are the highlights of the official notification.   

Official notification: Highlights

NTA official notification reads, "Candidates who desire to appear in BBAU Entrance Test-2021 may apply online on the website https://bbauet.nta.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in and the details of Course Code, Eligibility Criteria, Course Structure etc. are available on the Information Bulletin. Candidates may apply online only at https://bbauet.nta.nic.in during the period specified above. Before applying for BBAU Entrance Test-2021, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria required by the University for a desired Programme."

Notification further reads, "The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking, UPI or Paytm (for details please refer to the Information Bulletin). Those candidates who are appearing in the final examination of the qualifying degree/certificate are also eligible to apply. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bbau@nta.ac.in."

BBAU Admission 2021: Important Dates 

  • Online registration has been started on August 14, 2021
  • The last date to apply is September 6, 2021 (11:50 pm)
  • The last date to pay the application fee is September 7, 2021 (11:50 pm)
  • BBAU entrance exam date has not been announced yet

BBAU Admission 2021: How to Apply 

  • Candidates should visit the official website which is bbauet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on either of the links 'Registration of BBAU (UET) 2021' or 'Registration for BBAU (PET) 2021'.  
  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to fill the application form.
  • Candidates will have to upload the relevant documents along with photograph and signature. 
  • Candidates will have to pay the application fee for submitting it
  • Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference

