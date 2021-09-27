BBAU Admit Card 2021 Released For UG And PG Entrance Exams, See How To Download

BBAU entrance test 2021 update: National Testing Agency has released the BBAU Admit card 2021 on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The admit card which has been released by the exam conducting body is for admissions in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University. Candidates who will be taking the Undergraduate and Postgraduate, UG, PG entrance tests can download their NTA BBAU Entrance test admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website which is bbauet.nta.nic.in. The steps to download the NTA BBAU admit card has been given below. The direct link to download hall tickets has also been attached.

To be noted that the BBAU Admit Card 2021 is the most important document that needs to be carried to the exam hall. Candidates will be taking the exams between September 28, 2021 and October 4, 2021. Candidates should make sure to read all the details and instructions mentioned on admit card very carefully. It will have details like exam timing and venue and also personal details. Along with carrying the mandatory document which is a hall ticket, candidates should also carry a copy of their ID proof to the centre.

Official notification reads, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test – 2021 for admission to the Under-Graduate (UG) and PostGraduate (PG) Programmes for the academic session 2021-22 throughout the country from 28 to 30 September & 01, 03 and 04 October 2021 through Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ Pen and Paper mode (OMR based)."

BBAU Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Candidates must visit the official site of BBAU Entrance Test bbauet.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the links that read, 'Admit Card – BBAU PG 2021' or 'Admit Card – BBAU UG 2021.'

Candidates will then be redirected to a page where they will have to enter details like application number, date of birth and security pin

Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross check the details and download the admit card

Candidates should also take a printout of the same for future reference

BBAU entrance test 2021 hall ticket: Direct Links

Here is the direct link to download BBAU Admit Card for UG courses

BBAU Admit Card for PG courses can be downloaded by clicking here

To be noted that if there is an issue with the hall ticket, it should immediately be reported. candidates in such case can call NTA Help Desk on 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bbauet@nta.ac.in. Candidates can also keep a check on the official websites for being updated about the exam.