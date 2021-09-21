BBAU Exam 2021: NTA Will Conduct BBAU Entrance Test From September 28

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for conducting the entrance tests for Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU). As per the official schedule, the BBAU entrance test will be held on September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3 and 4, 2021. The exams for BBAU admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held in computer-based test mode, hybrid or pen and paper mode as and when required.

Candidates can read the official notification on the official website- bbauet.nta.nic.in for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. There are a total numbger of 15 courses in UG programmes and 40 courses under PG programmes. The exam will be conducted for a five-year integrated courses, diploma course etc.

BBAU Entrance Test

The candidates who desire to appear in the test may check the details of Test Paper code and Subject code programme wise in the Information Bulletin of BBAU Entrance Test – 2021 (UG and PG). The admit cards for BBAU entrance test will be released in the due course of time. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website-bbauet.nta.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in. "The notification regarding downloading of Admit Cards will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://bbauet.nta.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in later on. Candidates are advised to be in touch with NTA website for any updates regarding the exam. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bbau@nta.ac.in," reads the official notice.

The BBUA entrance test registration process had started on August 14, 2021. The last date to apply for the courses was September 12, 2021. The schedule of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test – 2021 (Date, Subject and Shift wise) is mentioned in the official notification given on the homepage.