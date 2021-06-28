BBI Eligibility Criteria 2021: Admission Process, Course Fee And More Details

The Bachelor of Banking and Insurance (BBI) is a six-semester, three-year undergraduate programme. It is designed to give instruction in a variety of fields, including finance, banking, accounting, insurance law, and insurance regulations, among others. BBI not only includes banking topics, but also different topics in commerce and communication skills.
BBI course also assists applicants in learning how to effectively manage the technology utilised in the banking and insurance industries. The BBI course's major goal is to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the actual world of banking and insurance through theoretical and practical exercises.
Bachelor of Banking & Insurance BBI eligibility criteria 2021
The following is a list of the minimal requirements for applying to the Bachelor of Banking and Insurance programme:
- Candidates must pass the 10+2 or equivalent examination from any recognised board of education as a minimum requirement.
- Minimum Required Marks (Aggregate): Candidates must score between 50 and 60 per cent on the exam. The percentage of students that pass varies per college.
- Note: All original papers, mark sheets, and certificates must be presented at the time of admission.
BBI Application process
- Candidates are admitted to the BBI programme based on their performance in an entrance test administered by the selected government and private universities. Some universities use a combination of group talks and personal interviews to select applicants in addition to the entrance exam.
Course Fee for BBI 2021
- In India, the average yearly course price for a Bachelor of Banking and Insurance (BBI) programme ranges from Rs 14,000 to Rs 10,00,000/- depending on the institute's rating and location.
BBI syllabus
YEAR-I
- Principles of Management
- Financial Accounting
- Effective communication 1&2
- Principles of Banking & Insurance
- Introduction to Computer System
- Business Law
- Management of Financial Services
- Macro Economics 1
- Quantitative Methods
YEAR-II
- Financial Management 1&2
- Taxation of Financial Services
- Financial Market
- Customer Relationship
- Cost Accounting Insurance & Banking
- Universal Banking
- Entrepreneurship management
- Financial reporting & Analysis
- Management Accounting
YEAR-III
- Central Banking
- Auditing
- International Banking
- Banking Project
- Portfolio Management
- Strategic Management
- International Business
- Business Ethics
- Turnaround Management
BBI top colleges
- Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi
- Institute of Management- Christ University, Bangalore
- Narsee Monjee colleges of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai
- Loyola College, Chennai
- Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune
- Andrew College of Arts Science & Commerce, Mumbai
- Xavier`s College, Mumbai
- Hindu College, New Delhi
- Joseph College of Commerce, Bangalore
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK