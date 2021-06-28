BBI Eligibility Criteria 2021: Admission Process, Course Fee And More Details

The Bachelor of Banking and Insurance (BBI) is a six-semester, three-year undergraduate programme. It is designed to give instruction in a variety of fields, including finance, banking, accounting, insurance law, and insurance regulations, among others. BBI not only includes banking topics, but also different topics in commerce and communication skills.

BBI course also assists applicants in learning how to effectively manage the technology utilised in the banking and insurance industries. The BBI course's major goal is to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the actual world of banking and insurance through theoretical and practical exercises.

Bachelor of Banking & Insurance BBI eligibility criteria 2021

The following is a list of the minimal requirements for applying to the Bachelor of Banking and Insurance programme:

Candidates must pass the 10+2 or equivalent examination from any recognised board of education as a minimum requirement.

Minimum Required Marks (Aggregate): Candidates must score between 50 and 60 per cent on the exam. The percentage of students that pass varies per college.

Note: All original papers, mark sheets, and certificates must be presented at the time of admission.

BBI Application process

Candidates are admitted to the BBI programme based on their performance in an entrance test administered by the selected government and private universities. Some universities use a combination of group talks and personal interviews to select applicants in addition to the entrance exam.

Course Fee for BBI 2021

In India, the average yearly course price for a Bachelor of Banking and Insurance (BBI) programme ranges from Rs 14,000 to Rs 10,00,000/- depending on the institute's rating and location.

BBI syllabus

YEAR-I

Principles of Management

Financial Accounting

Effective communication 1&2

Principles of Banking & Insurance

Introduction to Computer System

Business Law

Management of Financial Services

Macro Economics 1

Quantitative Methods

YEAR-II

Financial Management 1&2

Taxation of Financial Services

Financial Market

Customer Relationship

Cost Accounting Insurance & Banking

Universal Banking

Entrepreneurship management

Financial reporting & Analysis

Management Accounting

YEAR-III

Central Banking

Auditing

International Banking

Banking Project

Portfolio Management

Strategic Management

International Business

Business Ethics

Turnaround Management

BBI top colleges

Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi

Institute of Management- Christ University, Bangalore

Narsee Monjee colleges of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai

Loyola College, Chennai

Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune

Andrew College of Arts Science & Commerce, Mumbai

Xavier`s College, Mumbai

Hindu College, New Delhi

Joseph College of Commerce, Bangalore

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK