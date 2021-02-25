BBMP Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Medical Officer & Other 120 Vacant Posts

BBMP Recruitment 2021: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has invited applications for the Senior Medical Officer/Specialist and General Duty Medical officers posts. BBMP recruitment notification reveals all the details about the vacancy. Candidates can find the notification on bbmp.gov.in. Here are more details about this recruitment drive.

Read | JEE Main 2021 exam analysis PAPER-I (Afternoon session): 'Moderate level of difficulty'

BBMP Senior Medical Officer and other vacancy details

Important date

Closing date for applications: March 24, 2021

Vacancy details

Senior Medical Officer/ Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology: 18 Posts

Senior Medical Officer/Specialist in Pediatrician: 19 Posts

Senior Medical Officer/Specialist in Anesthesia: 13 Posts

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO): 70 Posts

Eligibility criteria for the BBMP Vacancy 2021

Senior Medical Officer/Specialist: Candidates must possess Post Graduation or Diploma in a related field from a university established by law in India and recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

GDMO: Persons should possess an MBBS degree from a university established by law in India and recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Age Limit: Minimum 26 years and Maximum 42 years.\

Read | JEE Main 2021 exam analysis PAPER-I (Forenoon session): 'Easy to moderate level'

How to apply for the BBMP Recruitment 2021?

Visit the official website: bbmp.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates will find an activated link that reads Doctors/ Specialists recruitment 2020-2021

Then you will be redirected to a new page that will have four options, they are as follows: Doctors Notification, Recruitment form, Generate Challan and Print Application

Candidates can fill the recruitment form and attach all the necessary documents before submitting. They can apply for 120 Senior Medical Officer/Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Senior Medical Officer/Specialist in Pediatrician, Senior Medical Officer/ Specialist in Anesthesia, General Duty Medical Officers posts on or before 24 March 2021.

Read | Sericulture Assam Recruitment 2021: Admit cards released today for the upcoming exam

More about BBMP

According to its official website, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is the administrative body responsible for civic amenities as well as infrastructural assets of the Greater Bangalore metropolitan area. The BBMP is the fourth largest Municipal Corporation in India and is responsible for a population of 6.8 million. Its boundaries have reportedly expanded more than 10 times over the last six decades.

Some of its roles include: zoning and building regulations, health, hygiene, licensing, trade and education. It is also responsible for quality of life issues such as public open space, water bodies, parks and greenery. The elections to the council are held once every five years, and the results are decided by popular vote.

Read | NEET PG 2021 to have lesser number of questions, higher fee and new exam timings

Image Source: Shutterstock