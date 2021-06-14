BCA Eligibility Criteria 2021: Qualifications, Syllabus And Top Colleges For BCA In India

Bachelor of Computer Applications, BCA is a three-year undergraduate degree programme. The students who want to make their career in IT and computer-related field can take up this course. The course will give the students in-depth knowledge about the world of computer languages. To get started in the field of Information Technology, BCA is one of the best options. A BCA degree is considered similar to that of a BTech or BE degree in Computer Science or Information Technology. Here is a look at the BCA eligibility criteria 2021.

BCA eligibility criteria 2021

The most important criteria of eligibility for BCA is that the candidate should have cleared their class 12 or 10+ 2 examinations. The minimum marks required for becoming eligible for BCA is around 45-55%. The minimum marks for eligibility vary from college to college. Candidates from any stream are eligible to apply for the course. A lot of universities give admissions to BCA course on the basis of marks secured in the 10+ 2 examinations.

No BCA exam is held for giving admissions in most colleges and universities. However, many universities and colleges conduct their written entrance examination and also personal interview rounds for admissions in BCA. The BCA course is also available on online portals. There are not generalised eligibility criteria for the BCA course. The BCA eligibility criteria 2021 varies from college to college. This year the admission process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

BCA Syllabus and BCA top colleges in India

BCA is an undergraduate-level course with a duration of three years. The examination type of this course is based on the semester system. In the three years, the students will have a total of six semesters. After completing the course, the candidates are hired by IT and software companies for Software Development, Testing, Digital Marketing, etc. BCA syllabus is based on programming and networking. The BCA syllabus that is taught in BCA top colleges in India includes Operating Systems, Introduction To Programming Using C, Programming In Java etc.

The focus of this course is about the implementation of computer applications in software. Some of the BCA top colleges in India are, SRM Institute of Technology (SRMIT), Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, Lovely Professional University (LPU) Jalandhar, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Vellore, Chandigarh University, Xavier’s Institute of Computer Application, Ahmedabad, Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, Sharda University, Greater Noida among others. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites of the respective colleges where they wish to take admission to know about the latest news and updates related to the eligibility for BCA and BCA exam.

