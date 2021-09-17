Last Updated:

BCECEB Releases DCECE Admit Card 2021, Exam On Sept 25, 26; Here's How To Download

BCECEB on Friday released DCECE Admit Card 2021 at bceceb.bihar.gov.in. Check full details and steps to download the admit card online here.

Nandini Verma
BCECEB

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on Friday released the admit cards for DCECE (P.E./P.P.E./P.M.M./P.M) 2021. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. The DCECE admit card has been uploaded on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. 

As per the official notification released on the website, the Polytechnic Engineering/  Part-time polytechnic engineering/ paramedical exams will be conducted on September 25 and BCECE (LE)–2021 [BLE (Engg.) / BLE (Para Medical) / BLE (Pharmacy) Degree Course will be held on September 26, 2021. Candidates can also request online to make corrections to the DCECE admit card between September 17 and 20. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the DCECE admit card. They can also click on the direct link given below to download the same. 

How to download DCECE Admit Card

  1. Visit the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the 'Latest Updates' tab 
  3. Click on the link that reads, "Important Notice Regarding Downloading of Admit Card for DCECE[PE/PPE/PM/PMM]-2021 (Adv. No. BCECEB(DCECE)-2021/04 Dated 16.09.2021)Important Notice Regarding Downloading of Admit Card for DCECE[PE/PPE/PM/PMM]-2021 (Adv. No. BCECEB(DCECE)-2021/04 Dated 16.09.2021)" to read the notice. 
  4. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Admit Card of DCECE[PE/PPE/PM/PMM]-2021 is now Available' to download the hall ticket
  5. A login page will open on your screen
  6. Key in your login credentials (registration number and date of birth) and submit
  7. Your DCECE admit card will be displayed on the screen
  8. Download and take its printout.

Click here to read the official notification for PE/PPE exams

Direct link to download DCECE admit card

