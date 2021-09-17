BCECEB Releases DCECE Admit Card 2021, Exam On Sept 25, 26; Here's How To Download

Quick links:
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on Friday released the admit cards for DCECE (P.E./P.P.E./P.M.M./P.M) 2021. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. The DCECE admit card has been uploaded on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
As per the official notification released on the website, the Polytechnic Engineering/ Part-time polytechnic engineering/ paramedical exams will be conducted on September 25 and BCECE (LE)–2021 [BLE (Engg.) / BLE (Para Medical) / BLE (Pharmacy) Degree Course will be held on September 26, 2021. Candidates can also request online to make corrections to the DCECE admit card between September 17 and 20. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the DCECE admit card. They can also click on the direct link given below to download the same.