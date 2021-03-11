BDL Recruitment 2021: Notification Released For Project Engineer/Officer Post

BDL Recruitment: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Project Engineer and Project Officer on its official website. The notification states that the online application process will begin on Friday, March 12, 2021. Once the registration process begins on March 12, interested and eligible candidates can apply for positions online on bdl-india.in. Here are other important details about the BDL Recruitment 2021.

BDL Recruitment 2021

There are a total of 70 posts available in this recruitment drive according to the BDL recruitment notification. The posts are vacant in Corporate Office (Gachibowli) in Hyderabad / Kanchanbagh Unit, Bhanur Unit and Telangana’s Sangareddy District. There are also vacancies in Visakhapatnam Unit in Andhra Pradesh for this recruitment. Applications will be accepted till March 31, 2021. Here are other details about the BDL vacancy.

Upper Age Limit

Candidates must be not more than 28 years of age as of March 5, 2021, for this recruitment. For SC/ST candidates there is an age relaxation of 5 years, meaning the upper age limit for them is 33 years. OBC candidates have age relaxation of 3 years, bringing the upper age limit for them to 31 years. Out of the total number of available posts reservations have been made too. See below.

General: 28 posts

SC: 12 posts

ST: 05 posts

OBC: 18 posts

EWS: 07 posts

Out of above 70 vacancies, the numbers of vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) are 01. For Visually Impaired (VH), 01 and for Hearing Impaired (HH) and Locomotive Disability (OH), there are 1 posts each reserved.

Qualification for BDL Recruitment

Project Engineer (Mechanical, Electronics, Computer Science, Civil, SAP ERP/Network): First Class (60%) in BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc Engg (4 years) / Integrated M.E. / M.Tech. course or equivalent from AICTE approved Institute / University.

Project Officer (Human Resource): First Class (60%) in MBA / MSW /PG Diploma (02 years) or equivalent course in HR.

Project Officer (Finance): Pass in CA / ICWA or course from AIMA recognized Institute / University or First Class (60%) in MBA (Finance) or equivalent course.

BDL Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure