BECIL Recruitment 2020 For Multi Task Staff On Contractual Basis

There are many people who are looking for jobs during the Covid-19 lockdown and if you have been searching for a job during the pandemic then there is a piece good news for you. Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL), New Delhi, recently announced that they have vacancies for the post of Multi Task Staff (MTS) on a contractual basis. There are more than 400 vacant posts for the job. Interested people should fill the online form for the same. The last date to fill the form is June 15, 2020. Take a look at more details about BECIL recruitment.

ALSO READ | DMK Youth-Wing Secretary Demands CBI Probe Into TNPSC Job Recruitment Exam

Becil recruitment 2020

If you are applying for the job, you need to be 8th passed from a recognized university and you should have at least 2 years of experience in a relevant field. The maximum age of the applicant should be 30. As per reports, the salary one will be given for the job is ₹16,341 per month. No travelling allowance and dearness allowance will be paid for attending the test/interview or joining the duty on selection. However, preference will be given to the local candidates.

ALSO READ | Public Health Engineering Workers In Jammu Resume Work After 19-day Strike

Online application process

Interested candidates should download MTS application form from BECIL's official website which is www.becil.com. For downloading the form you need to register as a new user on their website. After the registration, you need to fill the necessary details like your login id and password. You will need important documents that need to be self-attested with the application form. Documents like PAN Card, Aadhar Card, two passport size photographs and photocopies of work experience certificates will be needed. The form should be then submitted to the Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Head Office at BECIL, 14-B, Ring Road, I.P. Estate, New Delhi-110002 latest by June 15, 2020.

ALSO READ | Rajnath Singh Approves Abolition Of 9,304 Posts In Military Engineering Service

Application fee

There is also an application fee that one needs to pay. The general and OBC candidates need to pay five hundred rupees and SC / ST/ PH candidates need to pay an amount of two fifty rupees. The selection process will be made on the basis of written exam or interview. Only shortlisted CVs will be informed about the interview. Interviews will be held in Delhi.

ALSO READ | Indian Engineering Student Develops A ₹500 Device To Ensure Social Distancing