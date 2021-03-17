BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For DEO, Operator, Worker & Other Posts, Get Link Here

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for recruitment against 50+ vacancies for the post of Personal Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Operation Theatre Nurse, Staff Nurse, and Others. The online application window is open. Candidates can apply online till March 29. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at becil.com.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Detail of Vacancies

Personal Assistant - 1 Post - Pay Scale- Rs.25,000/

Data Entry Operator (under AIAPGT Project) - 2 Posts - Rs.20,430/-

Data Entry Operator (under AIAPGT Project) - 1 Post - Rs.20,430/

Operation Theater Nurse - 3 Posts - Rs.37,500/-

Staff Nurse - 11 Posts - Rs.37,500/-

Museum Keeper - 1 Post - Rs.24,000/-

Mid Wife - 4 Posts - Rs.37,500/

Panchkarma Technician - 7 Posts - Rs.24,000/-

Panchkarma Attendant - 12 Posts - Rs.16,000/

Lift Operator - 4 Posts - Rs.18,797/

Laundry Supervisor - 1 Post - Rs.18,797/

CSSD Attendant - 1 Post- Rs.18,797/

Ward Attendant - 2 Posts - Rs.18,797/

Workers - 2 Posts - Rs.18,797/

Gas Manifold Technician- 4 Posts - Rs.18,797/

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Personal Assistant - Candidates must be have done graduation in any discipline from a recognized University; 100/120 w.p.m. speed in shorthand; 5 years experience in any organization.

- Candidates must be have done graduation in any discipline from a recognized University; 100/120 w.p.m. speed in shorthand; 5 years experience in any organization. Data Entry Operator (under AIAPGT Project) - Candidates must have a degree from any recognized University with a one-year diploma in Computer Application with working experience in the relevant field.

(under AIAPGT Project) - Candidates must have a degree from any recognized University with a one-year diploma in Computer Application with working experience in the relevant field. Data Entry Operator (under AIAPGT Project) - Candidates must have a B.Com. Degree from any recognized University; One-year diploma in computer application with working experience in relevant field i.e. tally accounting software.

(under AIAPGT Project) - Candidates must have a B.Com. Degree from any recognized University; One-year diploma in computer application with working experience in relevant field i.e. tally accounting software. Operation Theater Nurse - Candidates must have a B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University/ Institute with two years experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home.

- Candidates must have a B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University/ Institute with two years experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home. Staff Nurse - Candidates must have a B.Sc. Nursing from recognized University/ Institute with 02 years experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home.

Candidates must have a B.Sc. Nursing from recognized University/ Institute with 02 years experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home. Museum Keeper -Candidates must have a degree from a recognized University; 3 years of experience in any Government organization as a Museum Keeper

-Candidates must have a degree from a recognized University; 3 years of experience in any Government organization as a Museum Keeper Mid Wife - Candidates must have a B.Sc Nursing from a recognized University/Institute with 02 years experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home OR M.Sc. Nursing from recognized University/Institute with 01-year experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home OR Diploma in Nursing (GNM) from recognized University/ Institute with 04 years experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home.

- Candidates must have a B.Sc Nursing from a recognized University/Institute with 02 years experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home OR M.Sc. Nursing from recognized University/Institute with 01-year experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home OR Diploma in Nursing (GNM) from recognized University/ Institute with 04 years experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home. Panchkarma Technician - Candidates should have passed class 10th exam from any Government recognized board; Diploma (01-year duration) in Panchkarma with one-year working experience in a reputed Hospital OR Certificate in Panchkarma (06-month duration) with 2 years experience in a reputed hospital

- Candidates should have passed class 10th exam from any Government recognized board; Diploma (01-year duration) in Panchkarma with one-year working experience in a reputed Hospital OR Certificate in Panchkarma (06-month duration) with 2 years experience in a reputed hospital Panchkarma Attendant -Candidates should have passed class 10th exam from any government recognized board; Certificate in Panchkarma Attendant (06 months) with one year experience as Panchkarma Attendant in a reputed Hospital.

-Candidates should have passed class 10th exam from any government recognized board; Certificate in Panchkarma Attendant (06 months) with one year experience as Panchkarma Attendant in a reputed Hospital. Lift Operator - Candidates should haveITI Diploma in the relevant field.

- Candidates should haveITI Diploma in the relevant field. Laundry Supervisor - Candidates should have passed class10th or equivalent and at least 2 years experience in a professional laundry.

- Candidates should have passed class10th or equivalent and at least 2 years experience in a professional laundry. CSSD Attendant - Candidates should have passed the class 10th exam with a diploma from ITI in the relevant field.

Candidates should have passed the class 10th exam with a diploma from ITI in the relevant field. Ward Attendant - Candidates should have passed class 8th with one-year working experience in a reputed Hospital or Nursing Home

Candidates should have passed class 8th with one-year working experience in a reputed Hospital or Nursing Home Workers - Candidates should have passed class 12th/IT/D.Pharma (Ayu.) and have 2 years of experience in the relevant field.

- Candidates should have passed class 12th/IT/D.Pharma (Ayu.) and have 2 years of experience in the relevant field. Gas Manifold Technician- Candidates should have passed class 12th with Trade certificate or ITI Diploma in Mechanical Engineering; 2 Years practical experience in skilled capacity in a workshop or menial construction equipment.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

For the posts of Personal Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Operation Theater Nurse, Staff Nurse, Museum Keeper, Mid Wife, Panchkarma Technician, Panchkarma Attendant, Lift Operator, Laundry Supervisor, CSSD Attendant, Ward Attendant, Gas Manifold Technician, the upper age limit is 30 years. For the post of Workers, the age limit is 32 years. Read the official notification for more details.