BECIL Recruitment 2021: Last Date Of Application Today For 567 Posts

Image: Shutterstock
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL had invited applications as part of its BECIL recruitment 2021. All the interested and eligible candidates should take note that today is the last date to apply for the BECIL vacancy. A total of 567 vacancies are on offer for various posts like Investigator, Supervisors, System Analyst, Senior Domain Expert among others. All the candidates are advised to go to the official website of the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL at becilmol.cbtexam.in and apply now for the posts mentioned in the BECIL recruitment 2021 notification as today is the last date.
The applications were invited online for the posts of Investigator, Supervisors, System Analyst, Senior Domain Expert, Junior Domain Expert MTS, Subject Matter Expert & Young Professional. A revised BECIL recruitment 2021 notification was shared on the above mentioned official website to announce the BECIL 2021 vacancy and also to extend the last date of the application window till May 24, 2021. The selected candidates will be purely on a contract basis for deployment in All India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey & All India Survey on Migrant Workers. All those candidates who have not applied for the mentioned posts can now check the BECIL recruitment 2021 notification and apply for the posts. Here is a look at the details about the BECIL vacancy.
The eligibility criteria and age limit for every post is different. Candidates are advised to check the official BECIL recruitment 2021 notification from the above link before applying for the posts. For the selection of Investigator and Supervisors posts a test/written exam will be held. For all other posts, interviews will be done for shortlisted candidates. All the applications have to be sent in online mode only. Candidates are advised to view the BECIL website regularly after submitting their application successfully for any notification/ updates.