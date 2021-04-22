BECIL Recruitment 2021: Last Date To Apply Extended Till April 30, Direct Link Here

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has extended the application date for various posts in the BECIL Recruitment 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the BECIL Recruitment application can apply on the official BECIL website. Read on to know more about the BECIL vacancy and how to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Last Date Extended - Link

BECIL has invited applications from eligible candidate for various posts such as investigator, supervisor, analyst, etc on the official BECIL website. There are a total of 463 posts available in the BECIL recruitment 2021. The original last date to apply for BECIL Recruitment as per the official notification was on April 22, 2021. The extended last date for submission of the application is on April 30, 2021. You can find more details about the BECIL Recruitment 2021 in the official notification. You can apply for the posts on the direct link given here -becilmol.cbtexam.in/ApplicantMol/Registration.aspx

Posts Available and Eligibility

Investigator - 300 Vacancies

Eligibility - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers. Knowledge of the regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential.

Supervisor - 50 Vacancies

Eligibility - Graduate degree along with at least 2 years of experience in Survey related work in Central Govt./State Govt./PSUs/ Bank/ Private Companies and good working knowledge of Computers. Knowledge of the regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential.

System Analyst - 4 Vacancies

Eligibility - Bachelor/Master's degree Computer/ Information Technology Engineering/ MCA/ M.Tech (Comp. Sc) from a reputed University or Institutes. Minimum 8 years experience in relevant field. The candidate should be a master in developing application & data processing software.

Senior Domain Expert - 29 Vacancies

Eligibility - Post-Graduate degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics/ Econometrics as a subject/ paper from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent, OR Post-Graduate degree in Statistics/ Mathematics/ Commerce as a Subject/paper from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent.15 years experience in survey-related jobs or in some job related to planning and/ or data analysis OR Retired IES/ISS/Officers of State DES of the level of at least Director and experience of 5 years working in survey organization.

Junior Domain Expert - 41 Vacancies

Eligibility - Post-Graduate degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics/ Econometrics as a subject/ paper from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent, OR Post-Graduate degree in Statistics/ Mathematics/Commerce as a Subject/paper from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent. 8 years experience in the relevant field.

UDCs - 4 Vacancies

Eligibility - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers. Experience of working in PFMS/ TA bills/recruitments/establishment work/store records etc.

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - 18 Vacancies

Eligibility - Candidates must have passed the Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized board.

Subject Matter Experts (SME) - 7 Vacancies

Eligibility - A first-class Post-Graduation degree in Statistics OR Economics OR Data Science/ other related subjects from a reputed University or Institutes ii. Relevant experience of at least 20 years in the related field especially Survey Designing, Data Processing, Report Writing, Survey Management etc. OR Retired IES/ISS Officers of the level of at least DDG or Retired Director of State DES/BAES

Young Professionals - 10 Vacancies

Eligibility - Post Graduate degree in Statistics or Economics/ Applied Economics or in Computer Application or in Social Sciences (with Mathematics as a full paper/Subject at UG Level) from top-rated Institutes of National and International repute i.e. IITs, IIMs, ISI, SRCC, St. Stephens, JNU, DSE etc. OR Post Graduate degree in Statistics or Economics/ Applied Economics or in Computer Application or in Social Sciences (with Mathematics as a full paper/Subject at UG Level) from any university with three years experience in Survey related jobs or in some job related to planning and/or data analysis.

