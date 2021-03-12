Last Updated:

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Started For Posts Of Consultant, Apply Till March 29

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited online applications in BECIL recruitment 2021 for the posts of consultant at www.becil.com

Written By
Rohan Patil
becil recruitment

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL recently released an official notification as part of its BECIL recruitment 2021. BECIL 2021 has invited online applications for various posts of the consultant. The official BECIL recruitment notification was released on the official website of the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL at becil.com. Interested candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and check the official BECIL recruitment notification. For all the people who are wondering about the BECIL recruitment 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

READ | DMW Patiala Recruitment: DMW invites applicants for 182 Apprenticeship posts

BECIL recruitment 2021

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited online applications for consultant posts. The application window is open for interested and eligible candidates till March 29, 2021. Candidates are advised to apply in the BECIL recruitment 2021 as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. A total of 7 posts are on offer in the BECIL vacancy. The consolidated remuneration for the posts is a minimum of â‚¹1,00,000 per month for a senior consultant and â‚¹50,000 per month for a consultant. The online applications can be done by visiting the BECIL website at www.becil.com. Go to the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’.

READ | ICMR Recruitment 2021: Apply till March 25 for Consultant, Project Scientist & other posts

See the official BECIL recruitment notification HERE

The selected consultant will be initially engaged for a period of a year through and on the roles of the outsourced agency for AIIMS, New Delhi or its extension campuses. The selected candidate must have their own laptop with requisite software as per the experience clause preloaded & working optimally. The Consultants shall not be entitled to any allowance such as Dearness Allowance, Telephone, Transport Facility, Residential Accommodation, Personal Staff, Medical Reimbursement etc. Here is a look at the posts that are on offer in the BECIL vacancy. And how to register in the BECIL recruitment 2021.

READ | BECIL recruitment 2020 for Multi Task Staff on contractual basis

BECIL Vacancy posts - 07 posts

  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Hospital Management)
  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Project Management)
  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Financial Management)
  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Procurement)

How to register in BECIL recruitment 2021?

  • Step 1: Select Advertisement Number
  • Step 2: Enter Basic Details
  • Step 3: Enter Education Details/Work Experience
  • Step 4: Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste Certificate
  • Step 5: Application Preview or Modify
  • Step 6: Payment Online Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.)
  • Step 7: Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned on the last page of the application form.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL at becil.com to know about all the latest news and updates related to the BECIL recruitment 2021 

Image Credits: Shutterstock

READ | BECIL Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for Data Entry Operators, Accountants etc

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND