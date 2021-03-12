BECIL Recruitment 2021 Started For Posts Of Consultant, Apply Till March 29

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL recently released an official notification as part of its BECIL recruitment 2021. BECIL 2021 has invited online applications for various posts of the consultant. The official BECIL recruitment notification was released on the official website of the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL at becil.com. Interested candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and check the official BECIL recruitment notification. For all the people who are wondering about the BECIL recruitment 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

BECIL recruitment 2021

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited online applications for consultant posts. The application window is open for interested and eligible candidates till March 29, 2021. Candidates are advised to apply in the BECIL recruitment 2021 as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. A total of 7 posts are on offer in the BECIL vacancy. The consolidated remuneration for the posts is a minimum of â‚¹1,00,000 per month for a senior consultant and â‚¹50,000 per month for a consultant. The online applications can be done by visiting the BECIL website at www.becil.com. Go to the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’.

See the official BECIL recruitment notification HERE

The selected consultant will be initially engaged for a period of a year through and on the roles of the outsourced agency for AIIMS, New Delhi or its extension campuses. The selected candidate must have their own laptop with requisite software as per the experience clause preloaded & working optimally. The Consultants shall not be entitled to any allowance such as Dearness Allowance, Telephone, Transport Facility, Residential Accommodation, Personal Staff, Medical Reimbursement etc. Here is a look at the posts that are on offer in the BECIL vacancy. And how to register in the BECIL recruitment 2021.

BECIL Vacancy posts - 07 posts

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Hospital Management)

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Project Management)

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Financial Management)

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Procurement)

How to register in BECIL recruitment 2021?

Step 1: Select Advertisement Number

Step 2: Enter Basic Details

Step 3: Enter Education Details/Work Experience

Step 4: Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste Certificate

Step 5: Application Preview or Modify

Step 6: Payment Online Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.)

Step 7: Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned on the last page of the application form.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL at becil.com to know about all the latest news and updates related to the BECIL recruitment 2021

Image Credits: Shutterstock