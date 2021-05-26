BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer Posts At BEL

Bharat Electronics Limited has announced BEL recruitment 2021 for 9 posts of Trainee Engineer-I and Project Engineer-I on a contractual basis for its Strategic Communication and Unmanned Systems SBU, Bengaluru Complex. Interested candidates are requested to go through the BEL recruitment notification, of which a direct link is provided below, to see if they fit the criteria. The online application has begun and the final deadline has been set to June 9, 2021. Here's a summary of what was mentioned in the BEL recruitment notification.

BEL Recruitment

BEL Vacancy Details

BEL Posts BEL Vacancy Salary Trainee Engineer-I 06 Rs.25,000 p/m first year Rs.28,000 p/m second year Rs.31,000 p/m third year Project Engineer-I 03 Rs.35,000 p/m first year Rs.40,000 p/m second year Rs.45,000 p/m third year Rs.50,000 p/m fourth year

BEL Eligibility Criteria

Trainee Engineer-I - Full-time course in BE/BTech/BSc. Engineering (04 years) in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering.. Age Limit: 25 years as of May 1, 2021.

- Full-time course in BE/BTech/BSc. Engineering (04 years) in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering.. Age Limit: 25 years as of May 1, 2021. Project Engineer-I - Full-time course in BE/BTech/BSc. Engineering (04 years)/ME/M.Tech in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering OR Full-time course in M.E/M.Tech in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering from an AICTE recognized University/ Institution. Candidates with bachelor's degrees are required to have a minimum of two years of post-qualification and relevant Industrial experience. Age Limit: 28 years as of May 1, 2021.

BEL Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Candidates who are desirous of applying for the above posts and are willing to be posted at the locations indicated in the advertisement may submit their application in the form appended to the notification and send it via post, superscribing on the envelope the post applied for along with requisite documents mentioned below. It must be noted that the candidate is allowed to apply for ONLY one post. The application should reach MANAGER(HR/SC&US), Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli, Bangalore – 560013 on or before June 9, 2021.

Documents to be attached -

10th Standard marks card (as proof of date of birth) B.E/ B.Tech/B.Sc (4 Years)/ME/M.Tech Degree certificate (as applicable) All semester marks cards and Additional Certifications. Proof of norms for CGPA conversion to a percentage as per the guidelines provided by the university. Caste /Tribe/ Community/ Disability/Economic status certificate in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWD/EWS respectively. Candidates claiming reservation under any of the above categories are required to submit the certificate in the prescribed format. The formats of various certificates are provided as a link to the advertisement. Candidates belonging to the OBC category should produce the certificate issued on or after 01.04.2020 and for the EWS certificate issued for the year 2019-20 or 2020-21. Post qualification work experience certificate/s from previous/current employer. Where the current employment certificate is not produced, the Offer of appointment of current appointment, Employee ID proof and latest payslip should compulsorily be enclosed to ascertain the years of post-qualification experience. Candidates working in PSUs/Govt. organizations should compulsorily submit the application through the proper channel or produce a ‘No Objection Certificate' at the time of the interview.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK