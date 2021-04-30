Last Updated:

BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 23 Posts For Engineer And MBA Degree Holders

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications for engineer and managerial posts. Check eligibility criteria, pay scale, etc here.

BEL Recruitment 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021 (Image: Shutterstock)


Bharat Electronics Limited Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the recruitment against 23 vacancies for the posts of Trainee Engineer-I, Trainee Officer-I, and Project Officer-I. The last date to apply is online May 19. Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official www.bel-india.in.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancy

  • Trainee Engineer-I: 20 Posts
  • Project Officer-I: 01 Post
  • Trainee Officer-I: 02 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Trainee Engineer-I: Candidates should have a full time degree in BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engineering) in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Mechanical/ Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized University. 
Age Limit: 25 years as of 01 April 2021.

Project Officer-I: Candidates should have completed CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance) from a recognized University. 
Age Limit: 28 years as of 01 April 2021.

Trainee Officer-I: Candidates should have completed MBA/MSW/PGDM in HR from a recognized University. 
Age Limit: 25 years as of 01 April 2021.

BEL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates must download the application form that is given in the official notification. Candidates must fill the application form and send the hard copy of the duly filled in application form & Demand Draft along with the following self-attested photocopies of the documents (one set in the following mentioned sequence) by post only to: Sr. Dy. Gen. Manager (CS, FTD, HR&A) Bharat Electronics Limited, Plot No. L-1, MIDC Industrial Area, Taloja, Navi Mumbai: 410208, Maharashtra. The application for the same should reach the above-mentioned address latest by 19.05.2021. The envelope shall be Superscripted with Application for the post of Trainee Engineer-I/Trainee Officer-I/ Project Officer-I.

Click here for BEL Recruitment Notification

Click here to apply online

