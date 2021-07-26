BEL Recruitment 2021: BEL Invites Applications For Posts Of Project Engineer & Officer

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited is inviting applications for the post of Project Engineer and Project Officer. BEL informed about the recruitment drive through a notification. Selected candidates will be working under Defence Ministry. The job location of the shortlisted BEL project engineer will be Hyderabad. Interested candidates can read this to know eligibility and also the process of applying. Last day to apply for the same is August 4, 2021.

BEL project engineer recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The recruitment notification and link for submission of application was activated on 21st July 2021

Last date to submit the online application is 4th August 2021

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through online mode. Candidates should make sure to apply before 4 August 2021. Post submission of forms, candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form. Here is the direct link to apply.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to recruit 48 project engineer and project officer posts. Out of these 48 posts, 36 are for Project Engineer (Electronics). 8 posts are for Project Engineer (Mechanical). 4 positions are for Project Engineer (Computer Science) and 1 position is for Project Officer (Human Resources).

BEL Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification Required

For being selected as Project Engineer (Electronics), candidate should have done BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Electronics / Electronics and Communication / E&T / Telecommunication.

For being selected as Project Engineer (Mechanical), minimum qualification required is BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Mechanical.

For being a Project Engineer (Computer Science) at BEL, BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg.in Computer Science is required.

For being selected as Project Officer (Human Resources), the candidate should have done MBA / MSW / MHRM / MA with a Specialisation in Human Resources.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit, fee, and selection criteria