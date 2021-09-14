Bengaluru: Anti-NEP Student Protesters Create Ruckus; Forcibly Evicted By Police

An altercation between students and police at Mysore Bank Circle, Bengaluru, ended up in a lathi-charge by the latter on Tuesday. According to reports, these students were staging a protest against the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP). The issue took a nasty turn when some of the protestors decided to sit in the middle of the road, affecting the traffic.

Bengaluru police clarify what went down

Turning his attention to the same, a senior cop mentioned that the student had taken no permission whatsoever to stage the protest. He clarified that the problem began when some of the protestors sat in the middle of the road. The official also asserted that the protestors had pushed the barricades and also attacked police personnel. The police also made a point by stating that none of the protestors had an ID card.

Students justify their wrongdoings; police attack

According to reports, around 300 students in Bangalore gathered at the Mysore Bank Circle on Tuesday and protested against the central government's NEP policy. It was all calm until some protestors who were standing on one side of the road started marching into the middle of the road.

This resulted in heavy traffic, blocking the ever-busy path leading to Majestic. While justifying the actions, a leader from the Campus Front of India said that the protestors intended to march towards Vidhana Soudha but cops were in denial of the action. The student leader also suggested that some students went on to sit on the road after the rejection, demanding that they were allowed to walk.

Image Credits - Twitter(Syed Aleem Ilahi)