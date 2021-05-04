BFUHS Recruitment 2021: Apply For 503 Staff Nurse Posts In Punjab, Here's Direct Link

The Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) has announced the commencement of the BFUHS recruitment process for the posts of staff nurse across various hospitals in Punjab. The recruitment drive has been initiated keeping in mind the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 503 posts are to be filled, out of which 473 staff nurse vacancies are available at the Government Medical Colleges of Amritsar and Patiala while other posts are attached to hospitals that come under the Department of Medical Education and Research, Government of Punjab. Here are all the details regarding the BFUHS recruitment 2021.

BFUHS Recruitment 2021

Earlier today, the varsity issued an official BFUHS notification stating their requirement and BFUHS vacancy. The BFUHS notification read, "In view of emergency situation arisen and to fight against COVID-19, online applications are invited w.e.f 01/05/2021 to 15/05/2021 from eligible candidates through university website i.e. www.bfuhs.ac.in for the recruitment of 473 posts of under Department of Medical Education and Research, Government of Punjab and 30 posts of staff nurse at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot and Constituent hospitals under BFUHS, Faridkot."

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate is required to have passed the 10+2 examination from a recognised education board. Furthermore, the candidate must have proof of having studied Punjabi at least up to Class 10.

The candidate must have completed their B.Sc Nursing OR Equivalent from a recognized university.

The candidate must be registered with Punjab Nurses Registration Council.

The upper age limit to apply is stated as 37 years as of January 1, 2021.

How to apply for BFUHS 2021?

Visit the official website of Baba Farid University of Health Science - https://bfuhs.ac.in/ The homepage will avail a 'Job and Careers' link in the menu. Move the cursor on it so that two options will unveil. Choose the ‘Punjab Govt Recruitments’ link and proceed to the next page. A link of "Click here to apply for Post of Staff Nurse under advt BFU/21/2" will be displayed. Click to proceed to the notification. On the left-hand corner, a link for 'New Registration' will pop up. The candidate is required to register their account to move on to the application form. Upon successful registration, the candidate will be redirected to the application form. The candidate is required to enter their personal and professional details as instructed on the form. Scanned copies of identity proofs and qualification certificates must also be uploaded. Next, the candidate will be redirected to the payment page. The application fee for General Category candidates is Rs 1,180 whereas Scheduled Caste candidates must pay Rs 590. Only online payment mode is acceptable. Lastly, make sure to download the application form and take a print out of it for future reference.

Please note that the selection process will be on the basis of a test. Candidates have until May 15 to submit their applications. For more details and updates regarding the latest BFUHS 2021 news, visit the official website.

